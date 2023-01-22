ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions consider waterpark in Palmer

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A waterpark is being considered in Palmer by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Palmer School Committee begins search for new Superintendent

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions includes meeting and convention facilities and America’s largest indoor Waterparks, according to the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions website. They have locations in Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, Sandusky in Ohio, Wisconsin Dells in Wisconsin, and Round Rock in Texas. The resort features innovative waterparks, family entertainment centers, luxury spas, restaurants, and convention centers.

The company is researching new opportunities to expand its report, and a potential development location is being considered in Palmer, according to a news release sent to 22News from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

They are working with different local, county, and commonwealth officials to learn about the possibility of a Kalahari location in Massachusetts.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

