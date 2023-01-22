ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Report: Raheem Morris Among 7 Colts Head Coach Finalists

The Indianapolis Colts have begun to shrink their rather large pool of head coaching candidates this week. The team had been interviewing candidates virtually up to this point, and now the next phase of interviews will be in-person with owner Jim Irsay present. The initial candidates pool started with 13...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Cowboys Fire Two Assistant Coaches in Wake of Playoff Ouster

Days after being bounced out of the playoffs by the 49ers for the second year in a row, the Cowboys are making some changes to their coaching staff. The team has reportedly parted ways with running backs coach Skip Peete and linebackers coach George Edwards, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The move could have an impact on Elliott’s future with the team, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion

The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Centre Daily

Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening

Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets will battle it out. Earlier this year, the Nets paid a visit to the Sixers on November 22. As expected, the game had a lot of hype behind it, considering it was the return of Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Why Bellator’s Max Rohskopf felt burned by CSAC and the role a Tua Tagovailoa concussion played in that

Max Rohskopf was in disbelief. Prior to his scheduled promotional debut last October 1 at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Rohskopf did what was required of him by the California State Athletic Commission. He submitted a new brain MRI because his old one was outdated; he even got another MRI two weeks before the event when the commission asked; and then the day before the bout, he made weight.
LONG BEACH, CA
Centre Daily

Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court Wednesday night after getting the last few days off. The Sixers will look to keep their hot streak going with a matchup against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklyn Nets. For the last five games, the Sixers have been on the road....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Diving Into the Dolphins DC Search

The Miami Dolphins' search for a new defensive coordinator continues to move along, with interviews scheduled this week, per multiple reports. The four candidates who have been or will be interviewed, as confirmed by a league source, are longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai, New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, and Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile.
Centre Daily

Don’t Bet Against the Oklahoma City Thunder

With the Oklahoma City Thunder having a very solid stretch of basketball to open up 2023, they’ve got stats to back up their arrival ahead of schedule that go beyond the simple win/loss columns. Vegas and the oddsmakers set a spread for each game, and their lines are usually...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Headed Down Joe Burrow Path

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers felt the ups and downs of a rookie quarterback, but in the NFL, that's a normal occurrence. It's rare when someone steps onto the scene and takes off, and it's almost welcomed when they struggle at first. There are a lot of superstar quarterbacks in...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy