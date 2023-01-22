Max Rohskopf was in disbelief. Prior to his scheduled promotional debut last October 1 at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Rohskopf did what was required of him by the California State Athletic Commission. He submitted a new brain MRI because his old one was outdated; he even got another MRI two weeks before the event when the commission asked; and then the day before the bout, he made weight.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO