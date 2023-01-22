Read full article on original website
Dan Harris
3d ago
Black voters are mindless in their support of Democrats but have absolutely been hurt the most by the Dims’ additive welfare handouts.
18
RD Mercer
3d ago
Every vote for a democrap is a vote in favor of crime, violence, homelessness, higher taxes, lower wages, social programs that fail, corruption, inflation, civil disorder, open borders and it gets worse.
12
Terry G
3d ago
It’s true, but the results speak for themselves. And no consequences and likely all will be re-elected. When candidates win elections with identity politics the voters always lose.
5
msn.com
Even Democratic mayors see that Biden is responsible for the border crisis
The pressure is growing on President Joe Biden and national Democrats to start taking the border crisis seriously, as even Democratic mayors are growing more irate with the administration’s lack of concern. At the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting on Wednesday, several Democratic mayors joined their Republican colleagues in...
If Biden isn’t on the ticket, Harris’s pick for vice president will be key to 2024
Well before classified documents were found in President Biden’s Delaware home, its garage, and the Penn Biden Center, it’s fair to say a certain number of Democrats were uncomfortable with the idea of our octogenarian president seeking reelection. Now a narrative is building that if the classified documents found at these locations aren’t the leverage…
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
The photos that El Paso's Democrat mayor handed Biden - so he could see the full scale of the crisis
These are the pictures given to President Joe Biden by the mayor of El Paso during his visit to the border city on Sunday to ensure that he understood the scale of the crisis.
Popculture
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema suggested the midterm elections showed Democrats were overreaching in trying to eliminate the filibuster.
The Arizona Independent said the effort was "premature or overreaching." What happened: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) indicated to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the results of the midterm elections backed up her resistance — alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — to not change the filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
