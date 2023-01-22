Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View
A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce ‘Ideally’ Prefers a Title Fight With Fury Over Usyk
Joe Joyce finds Tyson Fury a lot more enticing as his world title opponent than Oleksandr Usyk. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender from London said if he was allowed to choose his world title opponent, he would prefer to face his countryman Fury, the Manchester native and WBC heavyweight titlist, over Usyk, the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF unified champion from Ukraine.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: They Said Eubank Could Not Be Hurt; That Was The Best Way To Answer It
Liam Smith never gave any thought to the betting odds considerably in favor of Chris Eubank Jr. The former WBO 154-pound titlist was equally dismissive of any claims that he couldn’t eventually break the second-generation middleweight. Smith did just that, as he dropped and stopped Eubank in the fourth-round of their middleweight battle last Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A barrage of punches, accentuated by a left hookercut as he had Eubank cornered, led to the bout’s first knockdown before eventually forcing a stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde
ANTHONY YARDE HAS used the word himself in recent weeks and I do suspect there is a sense of destiny about his moment of truth at Wembley on Saturday night. Defeating the undefeated powerhouse Artur Beterbiev is clearly a big ask, but I firmly believe Anthony will come up with the answers and then some at the OVO Arena, which also staged his professional debut back in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Benn Mocks Eubank After Knockout Loss to Smith, Says He Would Have Stopped Eubank In 2 Rounds
There was no way the taint of two failed drug tests was going to prevent Conor Benn from letting his schadenfreude known to the world. The embattled welterweight was quick to add his two cents to the conversation after his well-known nemesis, Chris Eubank Jr., suffered a surprising fourth round knockout loss at the hands of Liam Smith in their middleweight bout Saturday night in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London
Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Benn Would Be a Massive Favorite Over Eubank Now
Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is no longer the 50-50 proposition he once thought it was. This past Saturday, Eubank suffered a colossal upset at AO Arena in Manchester, getting stopped by Liam Smith in the fourth round of their middleweight bout. It was an ironic...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If It's Chris Next, It's Chris; I'm In Good Position; Brook Fight Huge, Talks Of Golovkin
If Chris Eubank Jr. wants his rematch next, Liam Smith acknowledged that he’ll have no choice but to honor that contractual clause. If not, Smith pointed out during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he’ll have plenty of other appealing options now that he has become the first fighter to knock out Eubank. Liverpool’s Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) dropped Eubank twice in the fourth round and stopped the favored fighter in a Sky Sports Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr: I Got Up, I Recovered; Ref Decided It Was Enough; I Felt Like I Could Go On
Chris Eubank Jr. was so disoriented Saturday night that he attempted to fight Liam Smith even after referee Victor Loughlin stopped the action during the fourth round. Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally, pulled Eubank away from Smith before he could throw a punch several seconds after Loughlin declared Smith the winner by technical knockout at 1:09 of the fourth round. Eubank was knocked down twice and appeared utterly unfit to continue in their 12-round middleweight match, but he told Sky Sports during a post-fight interview in his locker room that he was ready to keep fighting in this Sky Sports Box Office main event at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Kevin Lerena Delays Ring Return Until April, Wants Body and Mind in Top Form
Heavyweight contender Kevin Lerena is planning to take additional time off before returning to the ring. Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) had initially planned to fight in the month of March. But now he might stay out until a date in April. As BoxingScene.com recently reported, he might return to the...
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney-Nonito Donaire: WBC Formally Orders Vacant Bantamweight Title Fight
Jason Moloney and Nonito Donaire are finally on the WBC’s clock. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has formally ordered a vacant bantamweight title fight between Moloney and Donaire, more than two months after confirming the pairing during its annual convention last November. The fight was ordered over the weekend, with the two sides given until February 17 to reach terms and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head on Crawford’s ‘Transparency’ Demands: Absolutely Baffling; Got to Have Certain Level of Trust
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza doesn’t feel that the sticking point that apparently led to the breakdown in negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship was a reasonable one. Errol Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF 147-pound champion, and Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist, were engaged in serious discussions to...
Boxing Scene
Barrios vs. Santiago, Pero vs. Faust Set For Vargas-Foster Tripleheader
Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas will battle top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in a showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas topping a Premier Boxing Champions event. The Showtime telecast...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: I'm Knocking On The Door Of Challenging Crawford, Spence
Alexis Rocha has good reason to feel like 2023 will be his year. The streaking welterweight contender has enjoyed a steady stream of ring activity that will continue atop Golden Boy Promotions’ first show of the new year. Rocha will face Atlantic City’s Anthony Young atop a January 28 DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It comes at a time when the right breaks could lead to his first major title fight, particularly a shot at WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Issued Medical Certification Notice By WBO, Requiring Proof Of Injury
The timetable is not immediately known for the oft-rescheduled Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. A hard deadline is in place, however, for Taylor to justify why he should remain champion. Scotland’s Taylor must comply with the WBO’s official Interim Medical Certification notice, with the lineal and WBO junior welterweight champion required...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
