Religious Offerings: BGSU ensemble to sing at Zoar Lutheran Church

The Bowling Green State University Volaré brings a concert, As Long as We Live: We are Love, to Zoar Lutheran Church on Wednesday. The singers will bring a message of perseverance and togetherness.

The BGSU Volaré consists of sopranos and altos, and the women’s group was first formed in 1918. The concert is part of the ensemble’s pre-conference tour, as members prepare to perform at the Ohio Music Educators Association conference for the first time in 22 years in February.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. It’s free to attend and open to all. A reception will follow.

For more information, go to zoarlutheran.com .

Podcast hosts to lead discussion at Trinity

An LGBTQ-affirming discussion will be at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday.

Joanna Whaley and Addy Campbell, who host the podcast At The Table , will create a safe space for individuals to discuss inclusion in the church community. There will also be worship music and light refreshments.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Trinity is located at 316 Adams St., Toledo.

Go to trinitytoledo.org/at-the-table for details.

Visiting minister to lead sermon at First Unitarian

The Rev. Rodney Thompson returns to First Unitarian Church of Toledo on Jan. 29 to deliver a sermon on Our Struggle and Our Power.

Reverend Thompson was formerly an interim minister at the Toledo church. He has served congregations in several states across the country.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo.

For more information, go to uutoledo.org .

Toledo Repair Cafe set for Saturday

Toledo Repair Cafe kicks off its monthly events for 2023 on Saturday. Volunteers will be at the Waterville branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to offer free repairs on clothing, car parts, and more.

The Toledo Repair Cafe is a multifaith co-ministry started by the Park United Church of Christ and the Sylvania Bahá’í Community to help neighbors and the environment. It runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville.

Email ToledoRepairCafe@gmail.com for more information.