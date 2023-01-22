Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Florida A&M College pharmacy professor Jamal Brown became a web sensation on TikTok for both singing and playing the console while showing a thing or two on diabetes in his therapeutics class — a smaller-than-normal execution that arrived at a vast number of watchers.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees
As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
WCTV
Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.
Florida A&M hires robust academics and compliance staff
When Tiffani-Dawn Sykes was hired by Florida A&M University it was a perfect fit for the university and the department of athletics. Her resume is inundated with a career of experience in NCAA compliance. Bringing her aboard as Vice President and Director of Athletics for FAMU was historic with her being the first woman to serve as […] The post Florida A&M hires robust academics and compliance staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WCTV
Something Good - Rare white pelicans spotted in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years. Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake. She says...
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
thefamuanonline.com
Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’
When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration
Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
thefamuanonline.com
New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe
Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
ecbpublishing.com
Monticello breaks ground for community orchard
On Jan. 20, in observance of Florida Arbor Day, city officials and staff, as well as volunteers from the local community came together to plant eight beautiful new fruit trees, the first of many that will eventually become a public orchard. Members of the community looked on as the trees were carefully nestled into the ground and planted with a mixture of soil and Bio-tone before receiving a generous watering. The future orchard will be a place where members of the Monticello community will be encouraged and welcome to come spend time in the garden, gather fruit and contribute to the health and care of the trees. City officials even hinted at future opportunities for additional park features, including grape arbors, bench seating areas and flower beds for wildflowers.
Former Florida A&M football stand-out officially introduced at Albany State
A Rattler turned a Golden Ram. Former Florida A&M quarterback Quinn Gray was officially introduced as the head football coach at Albany State.
Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper to speak on juvenile justice during discussion
ABC 27 spoke with Leon County Judge Tiffany Baker Carper about what to expect from that conversation, what's changed in the legal process recently, and what she wants our youth to remember most.
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
FSU women’s basketball finally gets well deserved top 25 ranking
FSU women’s basketball (18-4, 7-2 ACC) is one of the best teams in college basketball, but you wouldn’t know it unless you watched them play since they have been outside the top 25 all year. That changed Monday as the Noles entered the top 25 at No. 24...
WATCH: Five Recruits FSU Fans Need to Know
Florida State's recruiting board is taking shape in the 2024 cycle. With that in mind, Noles247 takes a look at some of the players who are emerging as legitimate targets with reciprocated interest in FSU. Kev, Coach AB and Sonnone go over five players who've either made it to campus...
thefamuanonline.com
Medical marijuana outlets proliferating in Leon County
It seems that Tallahassee is turning over a new leaf for the medical marijuana industry. More than 10 independent medical marijuana companies operate within Tallahassee,. with multiple locations throughout Leon County. The number of businesses is still. growing, and the presence of various medical marijuana firms are having an impact...
Thomasville to hold its 5th Annual Black History Parade and Celebration
The City of Thomasville is set to hold its 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4.
