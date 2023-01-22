ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida Phoenix

Impact of 'Don't Say Gay' law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
famunews.com

Tallahassee Pastor Inspires FAMU MLK Convocation Audience

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alum and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. brought an inspiring message to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Focusing on the concept of “déjà vu,” Griffin addressed the importance of embracing and understanding the past, present and future. “Our...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
thefamuanonline.com

Whitfields know well 'Marriage Takes Work'

When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces

Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler's Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
THOMASVILLE, GA

