AZFamily
4 hospitalized after late-night crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were hospitalized after a car crash late Tuesday night on a busy stretch of Camelback Road in Glendale. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Glendale Sgt. Randy Stewart, the crash resulted from one car hitting another, causing a chain reaction crash that ended with five vehicles being hit. One person suffered serious injuries, while three others were hospitalized with less-severe injuries.
12news.com
Woman hit, killed by car caused early morning Camelback Road closure
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning, the city's police department said. The investigation of the incident forced the closure of Camelback Road between 91st and 95th avenues through the morning commute, officers said. The roadway has since reopened.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after three-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday evening. Police arrived near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue, and found one man trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night. Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being struck by car in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 91st avenue and Camelback road. Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police says an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the car that hit her stayed at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
West Valley View
Goodyear police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run
On Jan. 16, Goodyear police made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash. Joy Joyner, of Phoenix, was taken into custody without incident and has been booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision. At about 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Goodyear...
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
KTAR.com
Crash temporarily closes eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway were temporarily closed in Gilbert on Tuesday morning after a crash, authorities said. Traffic was stopped near Power Road before 10:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, but not for long. The freeway was reopened around...
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night. Mesa police say a man was walking his dog near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6...
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
onscene.tv
6 Dogs Saved From Animal Rescue Fire | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-24-2023 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: 3800 West Berridge Lane CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near the 3800 block of West Berridge Lane around 12:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story residential house. Crews deployed several hose lines attacking the intense flames from several angles. Firefighters were able to safely rescue the several dogs still strapped inside, reuniting them with the owner. The home owner and multiple others were seen frantically attempting to remove several dogs from the property as fire crews began setting up for fire attack. According to the home owner, 16 dogs were rescued from the home which doubles as an animal rescue. All dogs are safe and accounted for at this time and no injuries have been reported. The owner, Todd Born spoke on camera and stated he believes the fire began after a space light malfunctioned. Todd went on to say he runs an animal rescue by the name of Mangy Mutts Rescue out of his home and has rescued over 3500 dogs in the last 15 years. Fire investigators are currently on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
AZFamily
9-year-old hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash sent nine people, including a 9-year-old boy, to the hospital Sunday morning in El Mirage. El Mirage Police Department officers responded to reports of a crash that happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and paramedics treated nine individuals. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
West Valley View
Buckeye police arrest homicide suspect
A Buckeye man is in custody following a deadly shooting. Officers arrested the suspect shortly after he arrived at the police station to report that he shot his wife. At about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo arrived at Buckeye Police headquarters near Yuma and Dean roads and told officers he shot his wife at their home near Desert Bloom Street and 201st Drive after the two had an argument.
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
Arizona double murder suspect killed, woman injured in shootout with Kansas police
DODGE CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a weekend double murder in Arizona was killed Monday morning in a shootout that left three Kansas sheriff’s deputies injured. The Associated Press reported that two deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and another with Clark County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the shooting.
