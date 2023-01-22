On Jan. 20, in observance of Florida Arbor Day, city officials and staff, as well as volunteers from the local community came together to plant eight beautiful new fruit trees, the first of many that will eventually become a public orchard. Members of the community looked on as the trees were carefully nestled into the ground and planted with a mixture of soil and Bio-tone before receiving a generous watering. The future orchard will be a place where members of the Monticello community will be encouraged and welcome to come spend time in the garden, gather fruit and contribute to the health and care of the trees. City officials even hinted at future opportunities for additional park features, including grape arbors, bench seating areas and flower beds for wildflowers.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO