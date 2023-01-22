ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
BlueDevilCountry

NIT becomes real possibility for Blue Devils

Duke basketball is all but a lock to, at the very least, make the NIT in Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm, needing only a couple of more wins to ensure that invite. But following Monday's 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7 ACC), the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) are still far from a ...
DURHAM, NC
cnycentral.com

Syracuse loses to UNC 72-68 following nightmare finish

JMA WIRELESS DOME — You never would have known it was a 9:00 p.m. tip-off on a Tuesday night based on the energy and noise in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse (13-8, 6-4 ACC) battled with North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) for all 40 minutes of game-clock. With a...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis provides Puff Johnson injury update

Prior to the UNC basketball program’s Tuesday night’s contest at Syracuse, Hubert Davis provided an injury update regarding junior forward Puff Johnson. The UNC basketball program has had plenty of injury concerns already throughout the 2022-2023 season, as the latest comes from junior forward Puff Johnson. Johnson, who...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury

Injury luck has not been on Duke basketball's side under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Well before the campaign began for preseason No. 7 Duke, the now-unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) saw their two top-ranked five-star freshmen, center Dereck Lively II and forward Dariq Whitehead, sustain ...
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Man with local roots inducted to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

LAURINBURG — A son of a Laurinburg native is among UNC-Chapel Hill’s newest class of inductees to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Jorren Biggs, a senior Political Science and African-American Studies double major is the son of Joseph Biggs Jr. of Laurinburg and the late Stephany Hand-Biggs of Rockingham, and grandson to the late Joseph Biggs Sr. and Louise C. Biggs of Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
