Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL
Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
NIT becomes real possibility for Blue Devils
Duke basketball is all but a lock to, at the very least, make the NIT in Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm, needing only a couple of more wins to ensure that invite. But following Monday's 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7 ACC), the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) are still far from a ...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse loses to UNC 72-68 following nightmare finish
JMA WIRELESS DOME — You never would have known it was a 9:00 p.m. tip-off on a Tuesday night based on the energy and noise in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse (13-8, 6-4 ACC) battled with North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) for all 40 minutes of game-clock. With a...
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to UNC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team coughed up a late lead, falling at home to North Carolina 72-68. Joe Girard scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to pace the Orange. Judah Mintz added 17 points, and fellow freshman Chris Bell chipped in 15 points. Pete Nance led […]
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis provides Puff Johnson injury update
Prior to the UNC basketball program’s Tuesday night’s contest at Syracuse, Hubert Davis provided an injury update regarding junior forward Puff Johnson. The UNC basketball program has had plenty of injury concerns already throughout the 2022-2023 season, as the latest comes from junior forward Puff Johnson. Johnson, who...
College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call
Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration. The problem ...
jerryratcliffe.com
It wasn’t Virginia’s defense that kept Wake Forest’s coach up all night, it was …
Steve Forbes heard all the chatter about Virginia’s defense all season long, just like he’s heard it for years now. Yeah, Virginia’s defense is good, solid, and you better buckle up if you’re not accustomed to facing suffocating, in-your-face, pack-the-lane pressure. It wasn’t Virginia’s defense Forbes...
Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury
Injury luck has not been on Duke basketball's side under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Well before the campaign began for preseason No. 7 Duke, the now-unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) saw their two top-ranked five-star freshmen, center Dereck Lively II and forward Dariq Whitehead, sustain ...
Colorado football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Karl Dorrell didn’t leave Colorado football in the best place for Deion Sanders. The former Colorado head coach wasn’t the best recruiter and his final season in Boulder was short-lived and his team went 1-11. His tenure in Boulder was so quick that if you blinked, you probably missed most of it.
Capitals end west coast road trip with close loss to Avalanche
The Washington Capitals fell to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 last night in Denver. Artturi Lehkonen struck firs for he home team at 8:57. 1-0 was the score after one with the Caps leading in shots 13-9. Andrew Cogliano doubled the lead at 2:04. Conor Sheary got the Caps on the...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
Man with local roots inducted to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society
LAURINBURG — A son of a Laurinburg native is among UNC-Chapel Hill’s newest class of inductees to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Jorren Biggs, a senior Political Science and African-American Studies double major is the son of Joseph Biggs Jr. of Laurinburg and the late Stephany Hand-Biggs of Rockingham, and grandson to the late Joseph Biggs Sr. and Louise C. Biggs of Laurinburg.
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
