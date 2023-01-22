ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Mr. Saturday RTW Fall 2023

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iuteg_0kNMsszi00
Mr Saturday Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Mr Saturday

Mr. Saturday is growing up. The Canadian club kid that joined the calendar in 2021 is still young at three years old, but founder Joey Gollish has found more steady footing by focusing on fewer looks that are true to his creative nature, and adding more tailored pieces.

Each season the Toronto-based Gollish mines the storied nightlife of yesteryear in all its imagined decadence, and this time he looks to the legendary Les Bains Douches heydays in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sharp blazers and vintage-inspired overcoats are key items this season, with just a tinge of retro that steers clear of costume, and he brings in cold-weather Western touches in an oversized fleece trucker suit with contrasting piping. Deadstock shearling is transformed into a fuzzy jacket for some old-school glamour.

His signature bomber cut is truncated but generous in the arm, giving just the right amount of volume without being bulky, completed with a sharp shoulder. Tuxedo pants are meant to serve as more upscale everyday wear, and come in an inclusive size range of 26 – 38.

He also harks back to his own teen years of listening to Joy Division, using posters from the band’s appearance at Les Bains Douche on silk scarves, while also cheekily inserting his own name.

Expanding his accessories, Gollish added two new shapes of handbag in collaboration with outdoor lifestyle brand Roots, and two new boots, one hiking-adjacent and the other subtly cowboy-influenced.

The inclusive size range reveals Gollish’s retail ambitions. Moving forward, he is working to refine the brand by focusing on retailer partners such as Selfridges that can support a more upscale IRL customer, he said. His DTC channel will continue to support wider size ranges but his focus will be on the “luxury narrative.”

He acknowledged some previous collections were under outside influence, advice on what he should create to be commercial, and he suffered a bit from output overload. “I can’t do things that I don’t like to do. I’ve made things that I didn’t love, and they actually don’t do well,” he said.

With just 26 looks, it’s a well-curated collection that benefits from his more streamlined vision.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023

Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
WWD

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
WWD

John Elliott Men’s Fall 2023

John Elliott looked to his youth and the cult film “My Own Private Idaho” for his fall men’s collection. The buzzy California-based designer, who has been showing on the runway in Paris in recent seasons, opted to showcase his fall collection through look book images this time. “We made the decision not to show in Paris and we’re still debating whether or not to go back in June,” he said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Namacheko RTW Fall 2023

This season, Namacheko sent out a knight in sparkly armor. Calling it “medieval grunge,” designer Dilan Lurr looked to Arthurian knights to bring in unexpected elements such as chainmail-inspired beaded hoods and vests, while outerwear was slimmed with flair. He took the touchstones from his most recent collections,...
WWD

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner Stun at Schiaparelli

The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr of...
WWD

Halle Bailey Dresses Up in Chocolate Nicolas Jebran Gown for Beyoncé’s Performance at Royal Atlantis Hotel

Halle Bailey made a chic arrival to the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The hotel’s opening included a coveted performance by Beyoncé. Bailey arrived in a Nicolas Jebran gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder design and a mermaid-style fit. The gown had an overlap border around her shoulders, overtop a flesh colored mesh neckline. The back of the gown featured a dramatic slit from the bottom of her torso to her feet, bordered in velvet-like material. Bailey wore a pair of tan pointy-toe heels, and worked with stylist Nichole Goodman for...
WWD

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally. To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings....
WWD

Kylie Jenner Roars on Arrival With Lion’s Head Shawl for Schiaparelli’s Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Kylie Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli’s runway show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday wearing an African savannah-inspired ensemble in a literally animalistic sense of the word. To join the legion of celebrities in the front row, the reality star and entrepreneur wore a formfitting ruched floor-length strapped black dress with a shawl designed to look like a lion’s head. According to a post on Jenner’s Instagram account, the faux lion’s head was handmade from manmade materials. She coordinated the look with gold-toe Schiaparelli pumps and accessorized with a gold top handle bag and eye stud earrings. More from WWDFront Row...
WWD

Anne Hathaway Gives Puffer Coat the High-fashion Treatment for ‘Eileen’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Anne Hathaway attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday in an all-black winter-ready Versace ensemble for the premiere of the film, “Eileen,” which she stars in. Hathaway’s outfit was from the brand’s winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. It included a padded sleek coat, with a corset like insert on the bodice that cinched her at the waist and had a slight oversize silhouette. Underneath the coat, she wore a textured black minidress with gold detailing on the straps and a gold embroidery on the hem of the skirt.More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible...
PARK CITY, UT
WWD

Nahmias Men’s Fall 2023

It was Doni Nahmias’ third showing in Paris, but the first with a full-scale international audience for his softened-up California streetwear silhouettes. Already high in the buzz stakes — celebrity fans include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lopez — the self-taught designer ramped up the buzz factor with a performance from rapper Kodak Black, with whom he created a capsule this season and who also walked the show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Amazon’s Bestselling Plaid Shacket Is on Sale for 50% Off Today

The key to nailing transitional dressing is securing a trustworthy piece that lends itself to various outfit equations. One topper that does this? A plaid shacket. If you’re in the market for such an item, then we have some excellent news for you. Today, you can snag Amazon’s bestselling Automet Plaid Shacket for up to 50% off — the most it’s ever been discounted, according to camelcamelcamel.com.  This Amazon shirt-jacket is highly sought after for a good reason. It has a high-quality blend of nylon and spandex for a skin-friendly, soft and comfortable feel. In addition, it comes in over 24...
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
WWD

Abrand Jeans Launches Next Icons Model Search

Abrand Jeans is seeking the next face of the 13-year-old denim brand. The Melbourne, Australia-based company has launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision MGMT, a Melbourne-based global modeling and management agency. The brand is looking for “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all gender identity across the globe to submit their best model walk for a chance to be the next face of Abrand Jeans. The winner will receive a $35,000 cash prize, a modeling contract and a photo shoot “in a dream location,” according to the company.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to...
WWD

Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Had Everyone at Sundance Talking

Names: Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Notable past credits: Dynevor led the first season of “Bridgerton,” and Domont has directed several short films and episodes of “Billions” and “Shooters.”More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort' Sundance project: “Fair Play,” written and directed by Domont. The film, a psychological relationship thriller set in the finance industry, stars Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. Netflix bought the film for $20 million after its premiere. How Domont spent the night before her premiere: “I didn’t go to any events....
WWD

Dunhill Men’s Fall 2023

There’s a new generation of men who want it all — sleek silhouettes, performance fabrics — and soft, comfortable clothing. Dunhill’s in-house team rose to the challenge by shopping the brand’s archives and reworking classic styles. They yanked out the padding and complex construction to create a chic, multitasking wardrobe with a strong British accent.
WWD

Doja Cat’s Jeweled Entrance, Pomellato’s New Ambassador

CAT’S MEOW: The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDBackstage at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Dior Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr...
WWD

Milan Fashion Week to Showcase Indigenous Designers

North American indigenous designs are coming to Milan Fashion Week. Kicking off a three-year partnership with the trade show White Milano, the nonprofit Indigenous Fashion Arts organization from Toronto will bring seven designers to Italy from Feb. 24 to 27 with the goal of increasing their global visibility.More from WWDChildren of the Discordance Men's Fall 2023Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2023 The designers include Lesley Hampton, a Temagami First Nation designer who is also a curve model with B&M Model Management, and is known for her size-inclusive activewear, tulle and pleated eveningwear; Evan Ducharme, a Metis artist with ancestral ties to...
WWD

Gucci’s Gem of a Night, Oscar Buzz at Armani

PARIS JEWELS: Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party.
UTAH STATE
WWD

Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy