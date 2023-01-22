“Just want to get a good look. I thought CJ got open and got a clean look at it, it just it just didn’t go in.”. “Yeah, this game comes down to the tale of two halves. That’s what I told our group. First half wasn’t us, even if we get down some points, which happens, I just didn’t like our energy in the spirit. So, to their credit, in the second half, we came out with a much better effort. Once we decided that we were going to try take care of our home floor we were right back in the game with a chance to win.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO