Read full article on original website
Related
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s loss vs. Texas AM
The Tigers move to 16-4 on the season after falling to the Aggies at home.
Julius Randle’s rebounding has gone ‘through the roof’ even as Knicks struggle
Don’t fault Julius Randle for any of the Knicks’ recent rebounding issues. He has been a monster on the glass of late. This month, he is averaging 14.5 rebounds per game, and he’s at 13.2 dating back to Dec. 7, a span of 25 contests. His season average of 10.9 is a career-high, and is the ninth-highest in the NBA this year. “His rebounding has gone through the roof,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We need him obviously to continue to do that. The last 20 games or so [have been] really, really strong.” Randle brought down 13 boards Tuesday in the win over...
News 8 WROC
Let’s Talk Ball: Bengals bring the fight to the Bills
Buffalo scored a season-low 10 points on Sunday
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Report addresses whether Dan Mullen plans to return to coaching
Dan Mullen took the year off coaching after being fired by Florida in 2021 and instead worked as a TV analyst. Does he have his eye on a return to coaching? It sounds like the answer is no for now. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the Patriots. That led... The post Report addresses whether Dan Mullen plans to return to coaching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Will Make His NBA Return in Orlando Magic’s Home Game Against Boston Celtics
ORLANDO – It’s been 904 days, a period of time spanning across four different seasons, since Jonathan Isaac played in NBA action. However, that unfortunate tally comes to an end on Monday night. Isaac is expected to return to the floor from a devastating left knee injury when...
NBA
NBA and Meta announce multiyear partnership extension
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Meta today announced a multiyear partnership extension that will feature a new virtual reality experience for fans through Meta Horizon Worlds via Meta Quest, the official VR headset of the NBA and WNBA. The NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds experience will feature live NBA League Pass games in virtual reality throughout the season. The partnership extension will also include the launch of NBA-licensed apparel in the Meta Avatars Store and authenticated NBA League Pass access in Xtadium, a VR sports hub app that offers shared watching experiences in high-definition.
NBA
Medical Update On Bobby Portis Jr
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. suffered a right knee MCL sprain and a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game at Detroit. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.
'I'll kiss your ass.' IU's Yasir Rosemond gives epic Trayce Jackson-Davis NBA draft quote
It's no secret Indiana basketball goes largely how Trayce Jackson-Davis goes. Hoosiers associate coach Yasir Rosemond knows who leads the way. Jackson-Davis piled up 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots Wednesday night, including the go-ahead putback with 42 seconds remaining, as IU edged last-place and short-handed Minnesota, 61-57. ...
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons honored franchise legend Bob Lanier: ‘A man’s man’
The video tribute displayed Bob Lanier’s entire offensive repertoire. Younger fans, who may have only heard of Lanier’s impact on the Detroit Pistons organization, received visual evidence of the feathery shooting touch, the offensive skill and toughness that made Lanier a true Pistons legend and a Hall of Famer.
NBA
Jrue Holiday Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14 (Jan. 16-22), the NBA announced today. Leading the Bucks to a 2-1 record last week, Holiday averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 47.8% from three. In back-to-back games, Holiday set a new season-high in scoring, first scoring 35 points in a win over the Pacers on Monday, before scoring a season-high 37 points in Tuesday’s win over the Raptors. This marked the first time in his career scoring 35+ points in consecutive games.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Heat 98, Celtics 95
Tuesday’s matchup with Miami came down to the wire. The key stretch of the game, however, occurred well before crunch time. Boston went scoreless from the 8:46 mark of the fourth quarter to the 2:20 mark, which led to the disappearance of its 10-point lead. While the C’s went cold, the Heat, well… they got hot. Miami rattled off 15 consecutive points to take a five-point lead with 3:42 left in the game.
NBA
Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game
DENVER (33-14, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji. NEW ORLEANS (26-21, 4TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Viewer’s guide for NBA's first-ever Rivals Week
Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at each of...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 99, Pelicans 98
Nuggets (34-14), Pelicans (26-22) New Orleans improbably overcame a 19-point deficit behind an immense fourth-quarter surge, but the Pelicans wound up one defensive stop away from pulling off a comeback victory Tuesday. After Willy Hernangomez put New Orleans in front by a point by sinking two free throws with 36 seconds remaining, two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic dropped in a floater, the decisive points for Denver.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Postgame Quotes | 1/24/23
“Just want to get a good look. I thought CJ got open and got a clean look at it, it just it just didn’t go in.”. “Yeah, this game comes down to the tale of two halves. That’s what I told our group. First half wasn’t us, even if we get down some points, which happens, I just didn’t like our energy in the spirit. So, to their credit, in the second half, we came out with a much better effort. Once we decided that we were going to try take care of our home floor we were right back in the game with a chance to win.”
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. “We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los...
Comments / 0