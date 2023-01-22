ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Cindy Holecek!

Congratulations to Cindy Holecek of Ellsworth, the Week 20 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Cindy, who scored 16 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is almost over, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans overcome slow start, beat Buffs 47-29

After finishing third at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team resumed their regular season with a win in Belleville, knocking off Republic County 47-29. With this win, the Lady Trojans advance to 10-2, and 3-1 in NCAA play while the Lady Buffs fall to 0-13.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina

LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Souper Bowl of Hope seeks donations, volunteers

Salina Souper Bowl of Hope is asking for community help to collect 57,000 cans of soup. The annual collection distributes the soup to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, Ashby House, and DVACK. The collection, which will accept cans of soup and cash donations, will go...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brock, Gary Dean; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina

A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

