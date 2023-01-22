Read full article on original website
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Cindy Holecek!
Congratulations to Cindy Holecek of Ellsworth, the Week 20 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Cindy, who scored 16 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is almost over, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win...
2022-23 Midseason Report: Salina Central girls basketball
After losing a majority of their big minutes from a 2022-23 campaign that saw Salina Central’s girls make an appearance in the 5A state championship game, many questions loomed about what this year’s team would look like both on and off the floor. At the midway mark of...
T-Birds' Maisvorewa named KJCCC Women's Track Athlete of the Week
CONCORDIA - For the second straight week, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team has had a student-athlete earn Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Track Athlete of the week with Vimbayi Maisvorewa taking home the honors for week two of the KJCCC indoor track season. The...
Trojans trounce Republic County to get back in win column
After falling to Hugoton in their first loss of the season the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team was hungry for an opportunity to get back in the win column and make a statement. Republic County just happened to be the next team on the schedule unfortunate enough to...
Lady Trojans overcome slow start, beat Buffs 47-29
After finishing third at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team resumed their regular season with a win in Belleville, knocking off Republic County 47-29. With this win, the Lady Trojans advance to 10-2, and 3-1 in NCAA play while the Lady Buffs fall to 0-13.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina
LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
Salina Area Technical College unveils new student center; Moran attends
An opportunity to congregate was the vision behind the new student center at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road. Dozens of community members, business leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were present to celebrate with the college during a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event held on Thursday.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
Salina Souper Bowl of Hope seeks donations, volunteers
Salina Souper Bowl of Hope is asking for community help to collect 57,000 cans of soup. The annual collection distributes the soup to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, Ashby House, and DVACK. The collection, which will accept cans of soup and cash donations, will go...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brock, Gary Dean; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or...
Salina woman charged in fatal shooting
A Salina woman is facing accusations of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Corey Riley, who police say was shot and killed on Jan. 22.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
WIBW
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
Abilene a finalist for Best Historic Small Town for 5th year in a row; vote now
For the fifth year in a row, Abilene is a finalist in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. "This is so exciting," said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. "Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It's unimaginable!"
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
