The man accused of firing shots into a Johnson City Apartment complex where a Kingsport man was killed appeared in court on Tuesday. 22 year old Dae’Vo Worrell admitted he fired shots into an apartment door to prevent his friend from getting assaulted. According to the investigation, 12 bullets were found at the scene of the Monarch Apartments on New Years Day. Three of those bullets were found in the body of 19 year old Ja’Shon Yates who was killed in the shooting. Worrell told investigators that a white male had entered the apartment just before he allegedly heard shooting. Investigators have talked with that person. Worrell is set to appear in court again in April.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO