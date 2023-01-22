Read full article on original website
Related
RFU under pressure to justify ban on tackles above waist in amateur rugby
Calls are growing for the governing body to produce more evidence that banning tackles above the waist in amateur rugby will improve the game or make it safer.
BBC
Steve Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for agreement in next month
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month. In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues. Nothing official has since...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton goal gives Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final advantage
Newcastle United hold a slender advantage from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as Joelinton's goal gave them victory at Southampton. The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
Flying shame: the scandalous rise of private jets
Last week, Rishi Sunak flew from London to Blackpool – his third private jet trip in 10 days. He’s far from the only one using air travel for short journeys. Just how much damage is this doing?
BBC
Ceredigion: Highest proportion of young LGB+ in Wales and England
A Welsh county has the highest proportion of young people in Wales and England who identify as LGB+, the census 2021 has revealed. Nearly 16% of people aged 16 to 24 in Ceredigion said they identified as LGB+, compared to an average of 7%. The Office for National Statistics -...
BBC
Conor McGrandles: Cambridge United sign Charlton midfielder on loan for rest of season
Cambridge United have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on loan from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old Scot has played 12 games for Charlton this season, but none since their FA Cup win over non-league Coalville in November. He joined the Addicks from...
BBC
Ambulance staff on strike in England and Wales
Ambulance staff belonging to three unions - GMB, Unison and Unite - are on strike in a dispute over pay. Life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to but other emergencies, such as slips on icy pavements, may not be, as freezing temperatures affect parts of the UK. The UK Health...
Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait
Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.
Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour
Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco will disband after nearly 20 years together, singer and frontman Brendon Urie announced today. The split will happen after the completion of a European tour in Manchester, England on March 10. Urie announced the break-up on Instagram today, explaining that he and wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he wants to “put my focus and energy on my family.” See his complete statement below. Formed in 2004 in Las Vegas by longtime friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. With only Urie remaining from the original line-up, the band has essentially become his...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Everton forward
Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees. However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
BBC
Glamorgan Cricket: County to play at Neath, but no Colwyn Bay return yet
Glamorgan will stage two one-day fixtures at Neath this summer, but plans to return to Colwyn Bay have again been delayed. Their venues will remain unchanged from the 2022 season, with One-Day Cup games against Durham and Warwickshire in August being played at The Gnoll. But a Championship match against...
BBC
Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems
He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
BBC
Coventry dog show cancelled after BBC investigation
An international dog show showcasing American bullies has been cancelled following a BBC investigation into the trading of the popular breed. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK event was due to be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on 11 February. Footage gathered by undercover journalists at an ABKC...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Here we go. A rare Monday night fixture for Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards as they head across town to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. The bad times are continuing as Spurs have won just three matches in their last ten. Fulham are also doing well this season and are dangerous at home. However, their metrics aren’t as good as their record, and so this looks like a good chance for Spurs to arrest their current slide.
Comments / 0