Giroux lifts Senators to win over struggling Islanders
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux's game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won't stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it.The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory."It was unreal," Greig said after the game. "You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it's pretty good."Greig's debut was impressive as he had eight shots on goal, tying...
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
Lakers' Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura trade while live streaming
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away but the Los Angeles Lakers decided they didn't have time to wait. Early on Monday, they sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura. While there had been...
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Without return timeline
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Saturday that Towns (calf) has "no timetable" to return to game action, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports. Finch's comments came two days after Towns revealed during a Twitch stream that he's been sidelined since Nov. 28 with a Grade 3 right calf strain. The injury appears to be more severe than initial reports suggested, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN having reported at the time Towns was diagnosed with the calf strain that the 27-year-old big man was facing a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Towns' absence is now closing in on two months, and though he disclosed in his Twitch stream that his rehab is going well, he didn't go into specifics regarding when he might be able to resume full-contact work in practices. If Towns cannot accelerate his activity in practice over the next week or two, he'll likely end up being sidelined through the All-Star break.
Bulls hold yet another team meeting after collapse vs. Pacers: 'We keep talking about the same issues'
Five weeks ago, after what the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley described as a "blowup between players" at halftime of the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson reported that "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified." Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team had held multiple meetings "to try to work our their issues," including "one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns" between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
Heat's Jimmy Butler gives VIP experience to fans who traveled from Argentina to see him play in game he missed
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was a late scratch for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics after he suffered a lower back injury during warmups. The news of the star not playing was especially disappointing for two young fans who traveled from Argentina to see their idol. "Dear Jimmy:...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Downgraded to out
Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup in Milwaukee. Murray, Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Michael Porter (personal) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will all be sidelined for the second half of Denver's back-to-back set Wednesday. The Nuggets' starting lineup will consist nearly entirely of backups. Murray is listed with left knee injury management, which suggests he's simply taking a night off, so the point guard should be back in action for Saturday's matchup in Philadelphia.
NBA trade rumors: Why are rebuilding Pistons signaling they want to keep Bojan Bogdanovic around?
Bojan Bogdanovic turns 34 years old in April, and he's averaging a career-high 21.5 points on a career-high 63.4 percent true shooting for a young team that has the second-worst record in the league. It is not hard to figure out why he's a candidate to be moved before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
NBA rumors: Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; what's next for Lakers?
There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo
The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Lakers reportedly plan to make Rui Hachimura a starter, but that raises other rotation questions
Part of the appeal of the Rui Hachimura trade the Los Angeles Lakers made on Monday was the relatively meager price. Opposing teams have spent the entire season asking the Lakers for one of their two tradable first-round picks in almost any negotiated trade, but the Washington Wizards were willing to send him to the purple and gold for three second-rounders. It seems, however, that the Lakers actually are prepared to make a sizable investment in Hachimura. It just isn't going to come through the trade itself.
Rob Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks if deal 'puts us as a frontrunner to get another championship'
The Lakers made their first trade of the season on Monday when they landed Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The move was solid in a vacuum: three second-round picks and salary filler for a recent lottery pick at a premium position. It's hard to ask for much better, yet it would be hard to argue that Hachimura, alone, solves this team's woes. As much upside as he offers, he's inconsistent on both ends of the "3-and-D" spectrum, which happen to be the two traits this team needs most.
