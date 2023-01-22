ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Report: Alleged victim won’t seek compensation from Alves

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frgTK_0kNMsOxG00
1 of 3

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil soccer player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday.

El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old woman decided to relinquish her right for compensation if Alves is convicted. She reportedly said she is only seeking to ensure that justice is done and that the player pays for what he allegedly did with prison time.

Also Sunday, Alves — who denies any wrongdoing — reportedly asked the judge to testify again to give his version of what happened in December at a high-end nightclub in Barcelona, according to the Cadena Ser radio network. Alves’ defense team reportedly told Brazil’s GloboEsporte.com that the player changed his version of what happened during his testimony.

The judge on Friday agreed with state prosecutors after hearing the testimonies of Alves, his accuser and a witness that he should remain jailed, without the right to bail. The Brazilian star has spent two nights in a pre-trial jail near Barcelona.

Neither the police nor the court would disclose any details of Alves’ case, and the Spanish press has published differing accounts of the alleged events.

Soccer

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of sex crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. The worst case of rape including violence can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 39-year-old Alves has won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup, the only major title to elude him, last month.

Mexican club Pumas terminated Alves’ contract signed in July after hearing of his arrest in Spain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
The Associated Press

Alves moved to new detention center for security reasons

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves was transferred to a new detention center because of security reasons after being accused of sexual assault, Catalan officials said Monday. The new detention center has “smaller residential modules” where it is easier to guarantee the safety and coexistence of inmates.
The Associated Press

Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Alves’ defense team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges. Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual...
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
The Associated Press

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend by 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape, an official said Friday.
AFP

Sons of Panama ex-president released from US jail, family banned

Two of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli's sons were released from US prison Wednesday after serving sentences for corruption and flew back to their country, with Washington banning the family from re-entering the United States, authorities said. In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that ex-president Martinelli and his immediate family members were being barred from entry into the United States.
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Mourning begins as missing Cameroon journalist Zogo found dead

A popular Cameroon radio journalist who had been missing following what a media rights group called an abduction has been found dead, his employer and police said on Sunday. Martinez Zogo was managing director of Yaounde-based private radio station Amplitude FM and the star host of a popular daily programme, Embouteillage (Gridlock).
TheDailyBeast

Sicilian Mob Boss Matteo Messina Denaro Is a No-Show in Court

Matteo Messina Denaro, the superboss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, was a no-show for his first court date meant to be via video link from maximum security prison on Thursday. The mobster, who was on the run for 30 years before being captured at a cancer clinic in Palermo on Monday, faces multiple life sentences handed down in absentia. In accordance with the Italian judiciary system, he will be afforded an automatic right to appeal on each crime. His court date Thursday was for the bombing murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992. His next court date is set for March 9. Read it at ANSA
The Associated Press

Vazquez scores for youthful US lineup in 2-1 loss to Serbia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Interim head coach Anthony Hudson saw tenacity, bravery and attacking excitement from the youngsters and newcomers he sent out for the United States’ first match since the World Cup. Although none of it added up to a win, Hudson was hopeful a 2-1 defeat to Serbia on Wednesday was a positive first step toward the 2026 World Cup the U.S. will co-host. Brandon Vazquez scored in the first half to lead a U.S. lineup with seven starters making their international debuts. Veljko Simić gpt the go-ahead goal in the opening minute of the second half for Serbia, which gave debuts to 14 players. Eight Americans in all debuted during a lively friendly that felt like spring training at BMO Stadium near downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Colombia’s once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colombian man who was once one of the world’s most-wanted drug lords pleaded guilty Wednesday to U.S. smuggling charges, admitting that he led a cartel and paramilitary group that trafficked in cocaine and deadly violence. “Tons of cocaine were moved with my permission...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy