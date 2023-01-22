Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RNC challenger not ready to concede to McDaniel
Incumbent Ronna McDaniel has the edge but Harmeet Dhillon’s people are still working to sway voters.
Houston Chronicle
Republican divide over Trump curdles into bitter leadership vote
Republican officials will confront the existential dilemma facing the party as they gather this week in California: whether to stick with the current leadership even as Donald Trump seeks to extend his reign over the GOP after a series of electoral losses. On Friday, the Republican National Committee is scheduled...
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Karine Jean-Pierre warns House Republicans want to raise gas prices: 'She did not just say this'
The White House press secretary claimed that the House Republicans’ latest bill will increase gas prices and hurt Americans while addressing reporters on Monday.
Houston Chronicle
Book World: Political books are often bland. Mike Pompeo's is savage.
- - - "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love" is not like most books by nakedly ambitious people preparing to run for president. It's more interesting and more vicious. It's a master class in the performative anger poisoning American politics. Mike Pompeo is a smart man...
Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
LANSING, Mich.. (AP) — Just three months ago, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Washington, fighting an expensive campaign for reelection in a Michigan district that Republicans were sure they could retake. That was all a distant memory recently as Slotkin sat beaming next...
Chinese engineer sentenced to 8 years in US prison for spying
A former graduate student in Chicago was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for spying for the Chinese government by gathering information on engineers and scientists in the United States.
Houston Chronicle
Where lightning struck the least in 2022, and why that was worrisome
It's not where lightning did strike last year in the U.S. that concerned scientists - it's where it didn't. Recently released U.S. lightning data by weather and environment monitoring company Vaisala Xweather showed portions of the Midwest and Texas - typical lightning hot spots - had a weaker display of activity in 2022 compared with its recent average. The lack of lightning was a signal itself of atypical weather across the country last year, including major drought across the Mississippi River basin.
Houston Chronicle
The newest contraband crossing into the U.S. from the Mexican border: eggs
From California to Texas, border agents are increasingly seizing a surprising type of contraband from Mexico: eggs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had more than 2,000 encounters with people trying to bring eggs into the United States from Mexico between Nov. 1 and Jan. 17, an agency spokesperson said. In the same 11-week period a year earlier, there were about 460 such encounters.
Houston Chronicle
Book World: During Reconstruction, a brutal 'war on freedom'
- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.
Comments / 0