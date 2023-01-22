ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Houston Chronicle

Republican divide over Trump curdles into bitter leadership vote

Republican officials will confront the existential dilemma facing the party as they gather this week in California: whether to stick with the current leadership even as Donald Trump seeks to extend his reign over the GOP after a series of electoral losses. On Friday, the Republican National Committee is scheduled...
ALABAMA STATE
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Political books are often bland. Mike Pompeo's is savage.

- - - "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love" is not like most books by nakedly ambitious people preparing to run for president. It's more interesting and more vicious. It's a master class in the performative anger poisoning American politics. Mike Pompeo is a smart man...
KANSAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Where lightning struck the least in 2022, and why that was worrisome

It's not where lightning did strike last year in the U.S. that concerned scientists - it's where it didn't. Recently released U.S. lightning data by weather and environment monitoring company Vaisala Xweather showed portions of the Midwest and Texas - typical lightning hot spots - had a weaker display of activity in 2022 compared with its recent average. The lack of lightning was a signal itself of atypical weather across the country last year, including major drought across the Mississippi River basin.
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Chronicle

The newest contraband crossing into the U.S. from the Mexican border: eggs

From California to Texas, border agents are increasingly seizing a surprising type of contraband from Mexico: eggs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had more than 2,000 encounters with people trying to bring eggs into the United States from Mexico between Nov. 1 and Jan. 17, an agency spokesperson said. In the same 11-week period a year earlier, there were about 460 such encounters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Houston Chronicle

Book World: During Reconstruction, a brutal 'war on freedom'

- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.

