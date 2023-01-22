ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
Upworthy

Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RadarOnline

'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

A memorial will be held for Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, who was tragically found dead in a frozen pond near his Michigan property five days after going missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm the visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Burden Patience Montgomery Funeral Home.Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location. Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved...
MICHIGAN STATE
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DogTime

Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest

In Missouri, a man recently lost his dog to an incredibly rare—but highly fatal—disease plaguing dogs in the Midwest. According to KCTV 5 Kansas City, Paul Miller was heartbroken after losing his dog, Boomer. After seeing his dog become sluggish and struggling with vomiting, the 70-year-old man took him to a local vet. Unfortunately, Boomer passed […] The post Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest appeared first on DogTime.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
