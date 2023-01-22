Read full article on original website
Construction worker saw something odd at Illinois college. It was a 10,000-year-old tusk
Abnormal pockets of soil around the tusk may contain more of the animal’s skeleton, school officials said.
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
Watch Midwestern Hunters Save a Huge Black Wolf Caught in a Trap
A hunter in the Midwest was trying to trap coyotes who were encroaching on his land. Instead, he ended up capturing a huge black wolf and it took the efforts of many to save it. This harrowing experienced was shared on YouTube channel that normally shares automotive content. Instead, this...
Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
Upworthy
Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
“I’ve been fishing all my life, and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record,” the fisherman said.
Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse
“You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
In a viral TikTok video, an employee of a Long John Silver's restaurant in Indiana claims that the district manager forces workers to sell expired food. Photo by(Willis Lam/flickr)
'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
A memorial will be held for Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, who was tragically found dead in a frozen pond near his Michigan property five days after going missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm the visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Burden Patience Montgomery Funeral Home.Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location. Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved...
Mom's Horror as She Checks Attic in Buffalo Blizzard to Find Inches of Snow
Buffalo has borne the brunt of the historic holiday storm, which led to one woman's attic filling with snow with no end in sight.
Step Into a Time Machine and See a 157-Year-Old Missouri Mansion
Would you like to step into a time machine and see what life was like in Missouri back in the year 1876? You can in a virtual kind of way as there are pictures and video showing the inside of an abandoned Missouri mansion that was built that year. What...
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest
In Missouri, a man recently lost his dog to an incredibly rare—but highly fatal—disease plaguing dogs in the Midwest. According to KCTV 5 Kansas City, Paul Miller was heartbroken after losing his dog, Boomer. After seeing his dog become sluggish and struggling with vomiting, the 70-year-old man took him to a local vet. Unfortunately, Boomer passed […] The post Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
Bowhunting Influencers Fined $133K In “Largest Poaching Case In Nebraska History”
A couple of controversial bowhunting influencers, who are known for showing off their hunting trophies to their thousands of followers on social media, have been fined $133,000 for allegedly taking part in trafficking animals in Nebraska. According to KVPI, the two were sentenced last week in federal court in Omaha,...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Truck Driver Shares Video of How ‘Fun’ It Is to Drive in Missouri
It's not easy being a truck driver anywhere in America. However, driving a big rig across Missouri has it's own...challenges. A new video shared by a truck driver proves this point showing how "fun" it is to drive on Missouri roads. Brittney Richardson is more than a truck driver. She's...
