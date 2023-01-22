Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead after allegedly firing at SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office say it appears that a man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer Tuesday night was 50-years-old. However, they say they are still working to positively identify him. According to SAPD’s Police...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes officer shot and killed a suspect at a motel on the city’s far West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in...
KSAT 12
Man shot in head after altercation at South Side Whataburger, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after an altercation at a Whataburger ended in gunfire, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and SW Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to prison in October 2021 killing of driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who fatally shot another man during a robbery in October 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Auguston Kane Medelez, 20, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday. He was sentenced in the 226th District Court. San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
KSAT 12
5 teens arrested after leading authorities in stolen vehicle from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were arrested after they led law enforcement officials on a chase in a stolen car from New Braunfels to Seguin to San Antonio over the weekend, police say. New Braunfels police said the suspects — who allegedly admitted to heading to New Braunfels to...
KSAT 12
Driver faces possible DWI charge after crashing into mechanic, 6 other cars at auto shop, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a possible DWI charge after his BMW went through a fence and crashed into six other vehicles at an auto shop and a mechanic, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at S. Hackberry Street and...
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.
Andre McDonald's murder trial continues after bombshell testimony of a confession
SAN ANTONIO — The trial of Air Force Major Andre McDonald continued for a second day Tuesday after bombshell testimony related to a murder confession in court Monday. McDonald faces life in prison if found guilty of killing his wife in 2019. Testimony from Andreen's sister and mother detailed...
rhsnationalist.com
Mother dies while defending her child from bullies
January 17th 2023, in San Antonio, Texas, a fight sparked from bullying left one woman dead and one other person severely injured. Ashley Lopez, age 28, died outside her home while defending her 11 year old daughter from a group of bullies that had followed her home. There were around 15-30 people in that same area of Angela Walk and South Picasso Street, which was where the fight took place. Ashley Lopez died from injuries after getting run over intentionally, by a suspect in the case Pennie Gomez. Officials are investigating her connections to the children involved. As for the other woman, she has not been identified but she is alive. An arrest report viewed by the station said that a witness started banging on the window of Gomez’s car to tell her that she had hit someone and they were still stuck underneath the car, when the witness tried to lift the car up for her, Gomez drove off and dragged both the women about 30 feet. Gomez is being charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and found in an investigation Gomez was wanted for drug possession as well and is facing additional charges. Gomez is now being held on a $251,000 dollar bond.
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
What investigators found at Andre, Andreen McDonald’s home the day after she was reported missing
SAN ANTONIO – The day after the wife of an Air Force major was reported missing, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators found evidence at the couple’s home that raised red flags. BCSO Deputy Richard Lozano testified on Day 3 of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, who...
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges. David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.
KSAT 12
Pictures of blood found in bedroom, burnt pile found in backyard shown to jury in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – Jurors in the trial of a U.S. Air Force major charged with killing his wife were shown evidence of blood and a burnt pile found at the couple’s home. Andre McDonald is on trial for the 2019 slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald. The first...
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
