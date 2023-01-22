ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
rhsnationalist.com

Mother dies while defending her child from bullies

January 17th 2023, in San Antonio, Texas, a fight sparked from bullying left one woman dead and one other person severely injured. Ashley Lopez, age 28, died outside her home while defending her 11 year old daughter from a group of bullies that had followed her home. There were around 15-30 people in that same area of Angela Walk and South Picasso Street, which was where the fight took place. Ashley Lopez died from injuries after getting run over intentionally, by a suspect in the case Pennie Gomez. Officials are investigating her connections to the children involved. As for the other woman, she has not been identified but she is alive. An arrest report viewed by the station said that a witness started banging on the window of Gomez’s car to tell her that she had hit someone and they were still stuck underneath the car, when the witness tried to lift the car up for her, Gomez drove off and dragged both the women about 30 feet. Gomez is being charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and found in an investigation Gomez was wanted for drug possession as well and is facing additional charges. Gomez is now being held on a $251,000 dollar bond.
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
