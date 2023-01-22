Read full article on original website
Females in Food Creates Vision for Future of Industry
The math, as they say, simply didn’t add up. With that a duo of food industry executives set out to do something about it. Angela Dodd, Founder and CEO of Females in Food and Edie Weintraub, co- founder of Women in Restaurants, found that over 60 percent of people employed in the foodservice industry are women. In addition, they make up more than 80 percent of the food buying decisions.
The Top 10 Trends in the Hotel Food and Beverage Industry
Innovation, change and new development are coming to the food and beverage industry at a rapid pace. As hotels, restaurants, and ghost kitchens work with a changing world and customer base, there are some trends that are here to stay and are growing quickly across the industry. Here are the top new restaurant trends to watch in the coming years.
What’s On The Menu for 2023: HUB’s Hospitality Industry Outlook
As the public’s fear from the COVID-19 pandemic receded, pent-up desire for travel and leisure boosted revenue across various sectors. While pivots in business practices kept the hospitality industry afloat through tough times, lingering challenges such as economic uncertainty, ongoing labor shortages, higher costs of supplies, increasing insurance costs and changing consumer demands remain. Hospitality employers that engage in risk management and focus on recruitment and retention will be poised to thrive in 2023.
The Trends That Will Decide the Fate of the Food Industry in the Coming Years
The food industry is moving towards sustainability. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and businesses are trying to meet their needs in a more sustainable way. Beyond this, there are a few trends that are set to decide the fate of the food industry in the coming years. Let’s discuss these trends from Total Food Service, the premier food industry news magazine.
Smart Food Service Equipment Sales Ideas to Improve Profits
Selling foodservice equipment is a subtle art that requires the right combination of customer service and product knowledge to be successful. Here are some ideas to help increase customer satisfaction and profits for foodservice equipment reps. Do you have a defined sales process?. Before you go out and start selling...
How To Reward Your Restaurant Staff
The employees are the backbone of any service-based company. In a restaurant, the staff is responsible for everything, from food preparation to customer service, inventory management, and managerial oversight. As a result, the restaurant staff is under considerable pressure to deliver excellent service as customers enjoy their meals. The proprietors...
ServicePower Brings Award Winning Platform To Nation’s Commercial Kitchens
Today’s restaurant and foodservice professional is more dependent than ever on the dependability of their kitchen equipment. The pressures of maintaining the growth that came with Takeout & Delivery during the Pandemic, and now the return of in-restaurant dining, the nation’s operators find themselves in need of service that consistently touches all the bases.
January 2023 – Total Food Service Digital Issue
Total Food Service’s January 2023 Digital Issue features exclusive Q&A Interviews with influential chefs, hospitality trendsetters, and foodservice operators, as well as the latest foodservice industry news on products, trends, associations, and events. The highlights of the Total Food Service January 2023 Digital Issue include:. Exclusive interview with Todd...
