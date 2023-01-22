ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total Food Service

Comments / 0

Related
Total Food Service

Females in Food Creates Vision for Future of Industry

The math, as they say, simply didn’t add up. With that a duo of food industry executives set out to do something about it. Angela Dodd, Founder and CEO of Females in Food and Edie Weintraub, co- founder of Women in Restaurants, found that over 60 percent of people employed in the foodservice industry are women. In addition, they make up more than 80 percent of the food buying decisions.
Total Food Service

The Top 10 Trends in the Hotel Food and Beverage Industry

Innovation, change and new development are coming to the food and beverage industry at a rapid pace. As hotels, restaurants, and ghost kitchens work with a changing world and customer base, there are some trends that are here to stay and are growing quickly across the industry. Here are the top new restaurant trends to watch in the coming years.
Total Food Service

What’s On The Menu for 2023: HUB’s Hospitality Industry Outlook

As the public’s fear from the COVID-19 pandemic receded, pent-up desire for travel and leisure boosted revenue across various sectors. While pivots in business practices kept the hospitality industry afloat through tough times, lingering challenges such as economic uncertainty, ongoing labor shortages, higher costs of supplies, increasing insurance costs and changing consumer demands remain. Hospitality employers that engage in risk management and focus on recruitment and retention will be poised to thrive in 2023.
Total Food Service

The Trends That Will Decide the Fate of the Food Industry in the Coming Years

The food industry is moving towards sustainability. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and businesses are trying to meet their needs in a more sustainable way. Beyond this, there are a few trends that are set to decide the fate of the food industry in the coming years. Let’s discuss these trends from Total Food Service, the premier food industry news magazine.
Total Food Service

Smart Food Service Equipment Sales Ideas to Improve Profits

Selling foodservice equipment is a subtle art that requires the right combination of customer service and product knowledge to be successful. Here are some ideas to help increase customer satisfaction and profits for foodservice equipment reps. Do you have a defined sales process?. Before you go out and start selling...
Total Food Service

How To Reward Your Restaurant Staff

The employees are the backbone of any service-based company. In a restaurant, the staff is responsible for everything, from food preparation to customer service, inventory management, and managerial oversight. As a result, the restaurant staff is under considerable pressure to deliver excellent service as customers enjoy their meals. The proprietors...
Total Food Service

ServicePower Brings Award Winning Platform To Nation’s Commercial Kitchens

Today’s restaurant and foodservice professional is more dependent than ever on the dependability of their kitchen equipment. The pressures of maintaining the growth that came with Takeout & Delivery during the Pandemic, and now the return of in-restaurant dining, the nation’s operators find themselves in need of service that consistently touches all the bases.
Total Food Service

January 2023 – Total Food Service Digital Issue

Total Food Service’s January 2023 Digital Issue features exclusive Q&A Interviews with influential chefs, hospitality trendsetters, and foodservice operators, as well as the latest foodservice industry news on products, trends, associations, and events. The highlights of the Total Food Service January 2023 Digital Issue include:. Exclusive interview with Todd...
Total Food Service

Total Food Service

New York City, NY
432
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

 https://totalfood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy