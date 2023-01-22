Read full article on original website
Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
CBS 58
Germantown's KK Arnold named McDonald's All-American
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Germantown superstar Kamorea "KK" Arnold has been named a McDonald's All-American as one of the top 24 girls basketball players in the country. Arnold will take the national spotlight March 28 at 5:30 playing on ESPN2. The senior is the 6th ranked player in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores
Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
CBS 58
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' Tour' to Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just announced! Nickelback's upcoming "Get Rollin' Tour," will make a stop in Milwaukee on Aug. 5, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. HERE and HERE -- as well as in perso at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
CBS 58
Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
On Milwaukee
Daddy/Daughter Dance returns after two-year hiatus, on its 20th anniversary
One of the hottest tickets in town is back and coming up soon, and I’d bet it’s not at all what you’d expect it to be. When the annual Milwaukee Recreation Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St., it will mark the first event in three years.
CBS 58
Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
WISN
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street
MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
communityjournal.net
Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours
In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
CBS 58
New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
CBS 58
Donation to MPD leads to a purchase of ballistic shields for officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has announced the purchase of special tactical ballistic shields as a direct response to multiple MPD officers being injured by gunfire, or being shot at, while on duty. A press release from MPD on Tuesday, Jan. 24 notes that the purchase aims...
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
