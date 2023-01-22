ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times

A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha nursing home fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha nursing home violated state rules, that's according to the health department. A Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care resident was found dead outside in December. The health department's report outlines the facility's service plan for the 89-year-old woman, who has not been...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy