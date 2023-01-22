Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
CBS 58
Waukesha parade memorial fundraising on track to meet dedication timeline, city says
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is on track to meet its dedication timeline, according to the city. The fundraiser has received $254,000 from more than 350 donors in 33 states and Canada, as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fundraising goal...
CBS 58
Turn a Brandy Old Fashioned into soft, chewy caramels this Wednesday @ the Wisconsin Quilt Musuem
CEDARBURG (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to transform one of Wisconsin’s most classic drinks into a sweet treat. A hands-on class being offered on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, of all places, will show you how to take a Brandy Old Fashioned and turn it into a soft, chewy caramel laced with brandy, orange, and dried cherries.
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
CBS 58
'Bigger than just us': Healthcare workers fight to reopen labor & delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Healthcare workers are bringing their fight to reopen the labor and delivery unit at Ascension St. Francis Hospital to Milwaukee City Hall. Ascension closed the unit right before Christmas, citing a loss of providers and low birthing volumes. Now, a Coalition to Save St. Francis is...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
CBS 58
Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
CBS 58
Donation to MPD leads to a purchase of ballistic shields for officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has announced the purchase of special tactical ballistic shields as a direct response to multiple MPD officers being injured by gunfire, or being shot at, while on duty. A press release from MPD on Tuesday, Jan. 24 notes that the purchase aims...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
CBS 58
Kenosha nursing home fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha nursing home violated state rules, that's according to the health department. A Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care resident was found dead outside in December. The health department's report outlines the facility's service plan for the 89-year-old woman, who has not been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
CBS 58
AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
WISN
'I'm really lucky': Teen shot in eye by ex-boyfriend getting back to regular life
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine teen is working to get back to her normal life after getting shot in the eye two weeks ago. Jazlene Jones, 14, is recovering at home. Police said on the morning of Jan. 8, Jones and her ex-boyfriend were arguing near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
CBS 58
Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing throughout Greater Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest edition of the CBS 58 Hometowns series takes a closer look at some of the opportunities in the area to experience cross-country skiing and snowshoeing areas. Natalie Shepherd is showcasing some of the areas offering such opportunities on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan....
