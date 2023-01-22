Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Morgan Stanley hit bankers with up to $1 million in penalties for messaging breaches - FT
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has hit financial penalties on employees using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and others for official business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
FHLB Led Billions of Dollars to the Most Prominent Crypto Banks
The Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) of the United States is financing billions of dollars to two of the biggest cryptocurrency banks to lessen the impact of a spike in withdrawals. The FHLB is an association of 11 regional banks from different parts of the country. And that lend...
Blockstream Raises $125 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations
The previous $210 million fundraising occurred in August of last year. With 500 megawatts in the works, Blockstream is a major player. Blockstream, a Bitcoin technology firm, has secured $125 million to expand into Bitcoin mining. On the other hand, the industry’s major players have been fighting to remain alive. Mining requires the use of specialized, power-hungry gear, but the miners are rewarded with a predetermined quantity of Bitcoin in exchange for their efforts.
Quai Network (QUAI) Plans to Achieve 50K Transactions Per Second
Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve high throughput. Recently, Quai Network has partnered with Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform. The layer 1 network of blockchain Quai Network ($QUAI) alarmed crypto enthusiasts by intending to utilize multiple blockchains operating in parallel and secured...
Central African Republic Working on Legal Framework For Cryptocurrencies
CAR’s various ministries have all contributed 15 experts to the committee. Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu has received a virtual currency license EEA. A 15-person committee was established in the Central African Republic (CAR). A developing nation in Central Africa, to create legislation regulating the usage of cryptocurrencies. And tokenization in the country and the region.
Pilot Program of Euro-backed Stablecoin Approved by Bank of Spain
The eurm token will be produced using Ethereum and Polygon blockchain technology. MONEI hopes that regulators will give their clearance to this stablecoin initiative. Stablecoins and CBDC trials are becoming more popular in Europe. Spanish central bank Banco de Espaa approved a pilot programme on January 19. That would issue digital tokens tied to the euro. MONEI, a regulated fintech payments business, is leading the charge on this initiative. Furthermore, that will provide customers the ability to produce their own stable euro currency for various uses.
Celsius Proposes Issuing New Tokens as Part of Restructuring Plan
The results of the voting would be considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn. Celsius plans launching a new company and rewarding creditors with a new token. Celsius said in court on Tuesday that it is considering issuing a new digital asset token as part of its strategy to restructure and emerge from bankruptcy as a future regulated cryptocurrency platform.
Vitalik Buterin: Stealth Addresses Can Aid Ethereum’s Privacy Issues
Vitalik Buterin says that the privacy issue is the current most significant problem for Ethereum. A stealth address enables asset transfers without the need for prior communication with the recipient. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, reveals that the open-source blockchain platform is experiencing a major challenge. In a recent...
FBI Reveals the Key Culprits of Harmony Bridge Hack
Spearphishing and malware were the prime tools to launder cryptos during the hack. On January 13, Harmony Horizon hackers laundered $60M worth of ETH. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed the chief culprits of Harmony’s Horizon Bridge Hack. It confirmed two notorious cyber actor groups – Lazarus Group and APT-38, as the responsible agents of the $100M theft in the January 23 press release. Reportedly, these two groups are known to be supported by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), officially North Korea.
Gemini Announces 10% Layoff Citing Negative Macroeconomic Conditions
In August 2022 Gemini had reduced its workforce by 7% and 10% in July. the SEC claims that securities were offered and sold without being registered. A representative for Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, confirmed on Monday that the company will be laying off 10% of its workforce. Gemini, which was co-founded by the Winklevoss twins, is subject to New York banking regulations. And has had to make at least three rounds of layoffs in less than a year.
Wormhole Exploiters Revives With $15 M Transaction
The exploiters swapped 95,630 ETH with staked ETH (stETH). The Wormhole deployer offered a $10 million bounty to the attacker. The wormhole bridge exploiters are back in action. While tracking down the so-called wallet address of the hacker, a brief amount of Ethereum was transferred on 23rd Jan of 2022.
