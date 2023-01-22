Read full article on original website
Teen identified as suspect in fatal shooting outside south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are attempting to locate a teenager accused of killing a man outside a southside McDonald’s earlier this month. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers identified 14-year-old Eric Lanning as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Officers were dispatched to...
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
614now.com
One dead after shooting at north side bar
Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police launch homicide investigation after body found near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives have launched a homicide investigation after they found a body near Hilliard on Tuesday. According to police, detectives were searching for a missing person who was last seen a week ago in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m.
OU police searching for alleged campus attacker
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
WKRC
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at northeast Columbus pub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a victim and suspect in a fatal shooting inside a northeast Columbus pub Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Crazee Mule Pub & Grill on Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. Arriving officers found 51-year-old Rudy...
Judge orders 14-year-old Columbus murder suspect to remain in detention
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old homicide suspect who was on the run for weeks had his first day in court on Wednesday after being taken into custody. Michael McCurdy was scheduled to be in juvenile court for a preliminary hearing on murder charges. According to court documents, McCurdy is...
Columbus city leaders have new tools to fight crime in west Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city and community leaders said the Wedgewood Village Apartments is a place terrorized by crime, and this year, they are determined to change that. They are adding new crime-fighting technology as well as building confidence with people who live there. Just about everywhere you look at the Wedgewood, you will […]
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Friends remember well-known restaurant owner shot to death inside northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A well-known businessman shot and killed inside a northeast Columbus bar is being remembered by friends and family. "I can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt Rudy," said Kara Snyder, as she talked about her long-time friend Rudy Tirado Gonzalez, 51, who was shot to death Monday night inside a Cleveland Avenue bar.
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South […]
Record-Herald
Police investigate Sunday shooting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
