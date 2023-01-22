ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One dead after shooting at north side bar

Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OU police searching for alleged campus attacker

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
ATHENS, OH
WKRC

Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
HILLIARD, OH
WOWK 13 News

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Police investigate Sunday shooting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus local news

