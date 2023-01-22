Evanston Division Chief Kimberly Kull talks to reporters after firefighters put out a blaze in a two-story apartment building at 2002 Emerson St. It took firefighters less than 30 minutes to strike the fire, Kull said, but water used on the second floor and attic seeped through the building making it uninhabitable. Six residents, who lived in one-bedroom apartments, were displaced. Every Evanston firefighter on shift was called, Kull said, as well as several suburban departments. The American Red Cross and other social service agencies helped relocate residents temporarily. The cause is being investigated. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO