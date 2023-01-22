Read full article on original website
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Watch out for snow and ice this morning – Evanston could see up to four inches of snowfall today. RoundTable photographer Joerg Metzner caught early flakes falling last night at the Ackerman Park fieldhouse on Central Street. Now, on to today’s top local stories.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Dance Ensemble presents ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ March 9 – 12
Evanston Dance Ensemble, a pre-professional dance company in residence at Dance Center Evanston, is pleased to present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” a dance theater performance based off of the novel by C.S. Lewis, at the Josephine Louis Theater at Northwestern University from March 9 through 12. Tickets for the preview show on March 9 are $15. Tickets for the shows on March 10, 11 and 12 are $15 for children and seniors and $25 for adults.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Henry K. Holsman, Evanston’s architect of affordable housing
Read part one of this series on Evanston architect Henry K. Holsman here. Shoreline Apartments (1928) marked the last of Henry Holsman’s many Hyde Park and South Shore affordable, cooperative high-rise apartment buildings – nearly all in the Gothic Revival style. During the 1930s Holsman became increasingly involved in the problem of housing in blighted urban areas and less focused on the co-op buildings catering to middle- and upper-class residents. By the ’40s and the end of World War II, the need for affordable high-density projects grew dramatically across the Chicago area.
evanstonroundtable.com
Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast
For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Ave. and south of Dempster St., has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing people like graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family, including...
evanstonroundtable.com
Art Makers Outpost enlivens south Evanston
Valerie Kahan had a dream to build the first LEED-certified art center in Evanston, an energy efficient and sustainable operation that would offer creativity and community for everyone. Her dream has adapted to fiscal realities, is not LEED-certified and she said it’s still “in startup mode,” but Art Makers Outpost,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Don’t let grandiose plans kill Evanston’s magic
Why should you go to Europe or elsewhere to enjoy walkable cities and quaint towns, places that preserve their heritage, and make room for the new without obliterating the old?. Evanston is just such a place, and its Most Livable City Association is working to keep it that way. From...
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Evanston GoFundMe efforts aid massage, burgers, books
Since I’ve started writing about GoFundMe pages, readers have begun sharing information about more local businesses using this online crowdfunding tool. Carla Eason, a massage therapist, owns a small business, Body Works by Carla, that has recently faced adversity. Her GoFundMe page was set up by acupuncturist and colleague Amy Landolt.
evanstonroundtable.com
Harley Clarke mansion lease ‘built on quicksand’
After a tumultuous city Administration and Public Works Committee meeting earlier this month, the board members of the Artists Book House “looked at each other and said, ‘We need a board meeting,’ ” explained Audrey Niffenegger, the group’s founder and president in an interview last week.
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston’s InSidewalk Sale is this weekend
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Evanston Division Chief Kimberly Kull talks to reporters after firefighters put out a blaze in a two-story apartment building at 2002 Emerson St. It took firefighters less than 30 minutes to strike the fire, Kull said, but water used on the second floor and attic seeped through the building making it uninhabitable. Six residents, who lived in one-bedroom apartments, were displaced. Every Evanston firefighter on shift was called, Kull said, as well as several suburban departments. The American Red Cross and other social service agencies helped relocate residents temporarily. The cause is being investigated. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Second ward weighs Ryan Field and redistricting
The proposed redevelopment of Northwestern University’s Ryan Field was the main topic of the discussion at the Second Ward meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, with school officials dominating the conversation. “We feel that this project is going to provide generational benefits for individuals from Howard Street all the way to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council delays a lease vote for Jens Jensen group to keep up Harley Clarke grounds
A proposal for the city to award a 40-year lease to the Jens Jensen Gardens in Evanston for exclusive rights to manage the coach house and grounds surrounding the Harley Clarke mansion, 2603 Sheridan Road, was tabled Monday, Jan. 23. The action, taken by the Administration & Public Works Committee,...
evanstonroundtable.com
YWCA named Jacques Pépin Foundation Grant Awardee
The Jacques Pépin Foundation announced that the YWCA Evanston/North Shore received a Winter 2022 Grant, awarded at the end of December. One of 10 recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund its YW Culinary Program, a free, 12-week, paid job-training program designed to prepare students for success in the food-service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF-branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.
evanstonroundtable.com
City OKs police access to ETHS security cameras; ETHS board to vote next
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Evanston Township High School board will consider granting the Evanston Police Department access to its surveillance camera footage in the event of an emergency. The move would amend a 2019 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city designed “to share public safety...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston police get major pay boost under new contracts
Evanston police have seen a drain in manpower in recent years with the department down by more than 30 officers at one point, including a number exiting for better paying jobs in neighboring suburbs. Evanston City Council members took a major step to address that problem at their meeting Monday,...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys bowling: Kits just miss qualifying for state finals
The Evanston Township High School boys bowling team staged another one of its frantic finishes Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic sectional tournament. Only this time the Wildkits came up short. The Kits missed a couple of spare opportunities in the 10th frame of the final game and failed in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Police announce steering wheel lock give away for Hyundai vehicle owners
Editor’s note: Registration is now closed as the event was oversubscribed. In an effort to combat rising Hyundai vehicle thefts, the Evanston Police Department, in partnership with Hyundai Motor America, will give away free steering wheel locks to Evanston community members that own or lease a Hyundai manufactured before 2021. Evanston community members that live or work in Evanston are eligible to register for this event.
evanstonroundtable.com
NAACP’s Ifill in MLK Jr. speech tells NU: ‘Dreaming is also work’
Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill stressed the necessity of dreaming as part of justice work in her keynote address at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall Monday evening, capping off the university’s MLK “Dream Week” programming. Ifill served as president and director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense...
evanstonroundtable.com
Revising city cannabis, alcohol ordinance delayed to Feb. 13
Editor’s note: This article has been revised for clarity. The proposal to amend the alcohol and cannabis possession ordinance will be reviewed a third time on Feb. 13. The proposal to loosen the city’s alcohol and cannabis possession ordinance was amended due to an objection by the Evanston Police Department. The City Council will review the proposal again at its Feb. 13 meeting.
evanstonroundtable.com
City Council holds cashless ban for additional review
An ordinance banning businesses from not accepting cash collected support from the Human Services Committee as well as Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo. But even with that support, once it got to the City Council floor Monday, Jan. 23, it fell short. Instead, the council sent the proposed...
