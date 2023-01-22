ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
