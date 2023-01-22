Read full article on original website
Related
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Grieving families of Half Moon Bay shooting victims prepare to bring loved ones home to Mexico
"I felt a knot in my chest that I couldn't get rid of." The family of three Half Moon Bay shooting victims speak out as one described the feeling when they were told his brother has died.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0