South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had her personal cellphone hacked and blamed the US House Select Committee for the breach, alleging the group mishandled her personal information, RadarOnline.com has learned. In addition to the allegation against the January 6 Committee, Noem, 51, called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland and members of congress to investigate the personal data leak, which included sensitive information belonging to the governor's family members like social security numbers.The governor had her personal cellphone hacked after the January 6 Committee released White House visitor logs from former president Donald Trump. The logs featured uncensored information associated...

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO