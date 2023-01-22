Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol arrests men with over 300 pounds of marijuana products
Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney. Troopers stopped a Ford Transit cargo van that was speeding while heading north on a spur of U.S. 30 just before 4 p.m. Monday, a patrol spokesman said. The troopers searched the van after finding a fake driver's license belonging to the driver and detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MetroLink East Riverfront station to close Monday for at least 2 months
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East Riverfront MetroLink station in East St. Louis will shut down Monday for at least two months because of planned construction work. Among the projects are staircase replacement and improvements to the platform. During the shutdown, Metro Transit will operate free shuttle buses for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. county lobbying group sets 6 goals for 2023, led by funding for 911
The 911 emergency system leads six goals set by Pennsylvania's county commissioners for 2023. CCAP, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, promotes the interests of the state's 67 counties. This week, CCAP is meeting in Harrisburg with elected state officials and staff members to advance its goals. "We're here to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Region police chiefs seek state funding to combat cross-border crime
Lake County law enforcement officials are asking the Indiana General Assembly to increase funding for new and expanded technology initiatives to better combat crime originating across the state line in Illinois. Five Region police chiefs — Vincent Balbo, of Lake County; Steven Flores, of St. John; Greg Mance, of Griffith;...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers
EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they’re forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East. The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awards license for casino near Penn State
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to award a category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo LLC to construct a casino near State College. The casino will be in a 94,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall located along College Avenue in College Township, just outside State College Borough.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ
VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luzerne County election board reverses ballot curing decision
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County voters will be allowed to “cure” flawed mail-in ballots by casting a provisional ballot at a polling site, following a Wednesday vote by the county election board. The board’s decision will impact some voters in Tuesday’s special election for the 27th District state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State legislation mandating student reps on school boards dies in committee
A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee Jan. 24. The measure – patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) – would if passed have directed all county and city School Boards that do not currently have a student representative to put in motion plans to add one.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DOJ: La. corrections incarcerates offenders past release dates
WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is reasonable cause to believe the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines offenders in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday in a news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kenosha, Racine area officials react to Evers' State of the State and budget plans
State legislators are splitting along party lines in their support or opposition toward Gov. Tony Evers and his plans for increased spending on mental health, education and the environment. The governor’s fellow Democrats in southeastern Wisconsin applauded the ideas he outlined Tuesday night in his State of the State address,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stacy Brown elected to Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau board
NEW ORLEANS – Stacy Brown, president and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau (SBCTB,) was installed as immediate past chairman of the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (LACVB) Board of Directors during the association’s January meeting. “I am so honored to serve as an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban
OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son. On the agenda Tuesday night in the House General Laws Committee were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
