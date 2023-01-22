ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Sedalia firefighters work house fire on city's east side

The Sedalia Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid an area on the city’s east side. The department announced around 8 a.m. this morning that fire crews were working a house fire in the 1900 block of East 16th Street. The roadway is blocked to motorists.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia house fire starts in the kitchen, no injuries reported

A Sedalia house sustains considerable damage during a morning house fire. The Sedalia Fire Department reports crews were called to a home near the intersection of W. 16th Street and S. Osage Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Monday. By the time crews arrived, two occupants had made it outside safely, but firefighters had to rescue their dog. No injuries were reported.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly house fire victim identified

The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Large structure fire reported near Waynesville

Several agencies respond to a large structure fire near Waynesville. The Tri-County Fire Protection District reports that crews were called to a first-alarm fire on Highway W, near Rochester Road, late last night. The district was providing aid to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Fire Department called to fire in detached garage

The Columbia Fire Department is called to a structure fire near Worley Street Park. The fire was reported in the 400 block of West Worley Street early Sunday morning. When crews arrived, they reported heavy fire in a detached garage. No injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning

A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia streets are clear but cold temps tonight could lead to slick roadways

Columbia Public Works offers a warning that the Winter Weather Advisory may be behind us, but slick roads could still be in our future. Columbia reports their snowplow crews completed a 12-hour overnight shift at 7 a.m. this morning. Temperatures remain above freezing and roads appear to be clear, but cold temperatures are ahead. Public Works says temps are expected to drop below 32 degrees by Wednesday evening and remain there until Friday, which could lead to slick roads and slide-offs.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One person dead following house fire in Moberly

An investigation is underway in Randolph County after a body is found inside a burning home. The Moberly Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of S. Morley Street Saturday morning around 5 a.m. to respond to a residential structure fire. Officers located the body of a 62-year-old deceased male subject inside the home.
MOBERLY, MO
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home

MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy