Columbia Public Works offers a warning that the Winter Weather Advisory may be behind us, but slick roads could still be in our future. Columbia reports their snowplow crews completed a 12-hour overnight shift at 7 a.m. this morning. Temperatures remain above freezing and roads appear to be clear, but cold temperatures are ahead. Public Works says temps are expected to drop below 32 degrees by Wednesday evening and remain there until Friday, which could lead to slick roads and slide-offs.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO