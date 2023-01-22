Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Sedalia firefighters work house fire on city's east side
The Sedalia Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid an area on the city’s east side. The department announced around 8 a.m. this morning that fire crews were working a house fire in the 1900 block of East 16th Street. The roadway is blocked to motorists.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia house fire starts in the kitchen, no injuries reported
A Sedalia house sustains considerable damage during a morning house fire. The Sedalia Fire Department reports crews were called to a home near the intersection of W. 16th Street and S. Osage Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Monday. By the time crews arrived, two occupants had made it outside safely, but firefighters had to rescue their dog. No injuries were reported.
kjluradio.com
Moberly house fire victim identified
The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
kjluradio.com
Large structure fire reported near Waynesville
Several agencies respond to a large structure fire near Waynesville. The Tri-County Fire Protection District reports that crews were called to a first-alarm fire on Highway W, near Rochester Road, late last night. The district was providing aid to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department called to fire in detached garage
The Columbia Fire Department is called to a structure fire near Worley Street Park. The fire was reported in the 400 block of West Worley Street early Sunday morning. When crews arrived, they reported heavy fire in a detached garage. No injuries were reported.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
kjluradio.com
Columbia streets are clear but cold temps tonight could lead to slick roadways
Columbia Public Works offers a warning that the Winter Weather Advisory may be behind us, but slick roads could still be in our future. Columbia reports their snowplow crews completed a 12-hour overnight shift at 7 a.m. this morning. Temperatures remain above freezing and roads appear to be clear, but cold temperatures are ahead. Public Works says temps are expected to drop below 32 degrees by Wednesday evening and remain there until Friday, which could lead to slick roads and slide-offs.
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One person dead following house fire in Moberly
An investigation is underway in Randolph County after a body is found inside a burning home. The Moberly Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of S. Morley Street Saturday morning around 5 a.m. to respond to a residential structure fire. Officers located the body of a 62-year-old deceased male subject inside the home.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home
MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
