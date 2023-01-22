ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland County deputy hospitalized and a woman is in jail, sheriff’s department says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giKZD_0kNMpBaS00

A woman was arrested after a deputy was injured in a Saturday night crash, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department .

The multi-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m., at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road in the Columbia area, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a news release.

Information about the details of the crash were not available, but Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken to an area hospital with an injury to her arm, according to the release.

She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported.

Gabrielle Wilson, 29, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension , according to the release. Wilson is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

A bond hearing for the Blythewood resident is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and Wilson is scheduled to return to court on the charges again on April 11, Richland County judicial records show.

Previous charges

This is not the first time Wilson has been arrested for an incident that happened when she was driving.

Wilson was found guilty of multiple traffic violations from a Nov. 24, 2021, arrest when she was charged with speeding , use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, and operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency, court records show.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into Saturday night’s crash.

Second night in a row

This is the second collision in as many days where a sheriff’s deputy working for a law enforcement agency in the Midlands was hurt in a collision.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was injured in a Friday night crash.

That two-vehicle collision happened at about 8:20 p.m. on U.S. 321/Charleston Highway, near the intersection with Frontier Road in Cayce, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The on-duty deputy was driving a marked patrol vehicle, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Further information on the deputy’s condition was not available.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt , according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Information about the details of that wreck were not available.

No arrests have been reported, but like Saturday’s crash, it is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

There was no word if any of the people involved in both of the collisions were wearing seat belts.

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
406
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company's logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina.

 https://www.thestate.com/

