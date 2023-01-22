Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
hobokengirl.com
82 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | January 26-29
The winter weather is here in Hudson County and the area is packed with all kinds of fun indoor happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a Tap Takeover with 902 Brewery at Northern Soul, Dueling Pianos at House of ‘Que, Rock + Roll Playhouse at White Eagle Hall, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, January 26th – January 29th, 2023.
hobokengirl.com
Yoga Studio + Recovery Therapy Lounge Opening in Weehawken This Spring
It’s time to enjoy the ultimate relaxation and self-care getaway in Hudson County — well, almost. Wellness on the Hudson is opening in the late Spring at 600 Harbor Boulevard, which is the retail space out front of Riva Pointe in Weehawken. The HG Team chatted with Owner Michelle Loretta and partner Kushal, who are residents of Riva Pointe and adore the location and complex. Opening a business here with relaxing views and calming vibes allows for an incredible location for everyone to enjoy. Read on to learn more about Wellness on the Hudson coming to Weehawken.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
hobokengirl.com
An Inside Look at Hoboken’s Newest Pet Food Shop, JustFoodForDogs
If there’s one thing Hoboken is known for (apart from amazing waterfront views) it’s how dog-friendly the community is. With multiple dog parks and various events for pups it seems like everyone, including businesses, are happy to have pups join in on the fun. So it’s no surprise that JustFoodForDogs, located at 1125 Maxwell Lane in Hoboken, has opened its newest location right here in the Mile Square with the goal of improving dogs’ health with every bite. Keep reading to learn more about the dog-forward brand and how its local team of veterinarians are helping our furry-loved ones improve their quality of life with fresh food.
themontclairgirl.com
All About Cubita Café in Nutley
There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
Married Chefs Open Bergen County Sandwich, Crepe Shop
Two trained chefs who happened to be married have opened a sandwich and creperie in Bergen County.Edward and Renata Greenwald are behind The Launch Room Cafe, in Bogota. Sandwich from the Launch Room Cafe.The Launch Room CafeAfter working for years in restaurants, supermarkets, catering co…
hobokengirl.com
Coming Summer 2023 — AXIS School of Dance in Downtown Hoboken
Hudson County is home to countless talented performers, which is no surprise considering we are located right across the Hudson River from New York City. Most professional performers get their start at a young age in local dance studios — so we’re excited to share the inside scoop on a new dance studio coming to the Mile Square this summer 2023. AXIS School of Dance will provide training in ballet, tap, jazz, Broadway, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, and more for children in grades K-12. This studio brings something new to youth dance with classes taught by active industry professionals with a focus on mental health + career development. Keep reading to learn more about this local dance studio coming soon to Hoboken and how to enroll for the upcoming summer session.
hobokengirl.com
The Hudson Reporter Closes After 40 Years
On Friday, January 20th, longtime local news outlet The Hudson Reporter closed its doors. The paper was founded in 1983 and staff were notified of the paper’s closing at a meeting last week. Read on to learn more. The Hudson Reporter. The Hudson Reporter was founded in 1983 by...
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Neon light forever dimmed as futuristic Jersey City car dealership is demolished | Legends & Landmarks
Having just raced by foot across Kennedy Boulevard and Van Winkle Avenue — at the northern passage into and out of Journal Square, where the granite-cut, edge-of-the-sidewalk monumentality of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church can confound any chaser of architecture — I paused, suddenly, in frigid blasts of wind, my eyes looking up the four-lane thoroughfare, my heart knowing that, in my mismeasured march, I missed the toppling of the iconic 70-year-old neon “AC Chevrolet” sign by mere moments.
$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey.The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County.The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplie…
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
'Rising Star Chef' Behind New Montclair Restaurant Pasta Ramen
An acclaimed chef who earned the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Award is behind a Japanese-style Italian ramen restaurant opening imminently in Montclair.Originally launched as a pop-up, PastaRAMEN is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant at 6 S. Fullerton Ave. on Saturday, Jan. …
