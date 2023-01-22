If there’s one thing Hoboken is known for (apart from amazing waterfront views) it’s how dog-friendly the community is. With multiple dog parks and various events for pups it seems like everyone, including businesses, are happy to have pups join in on the fun. So it’s no surprise that JustFoodForDogs, located at 1125 Maxwell Lane in Hoboken, has opened its newest location right here in the Mile Square with the goal of improving dogs’ health with every bite. Keep reading to learn more about the dog-forward brand and how its local team of veterinarians are helping our furry-loved ones improve their quality of life with fresh food.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO