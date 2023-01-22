Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Carjackers suspects hid in freezer to evade Capitol police
Two suspects accused of carrying out a string of armed carjackings in the Washington, D.C., area were found and arrested on Tuesday after they hid in the outdoor freezer of a restaurant, the U.S. Capitol Police said. Shortly before noon, a police patrol tried to pull over a white BMW sedan on E Street believed to be linked to the carjackings, but the car sped off.The BMW clipped a Capitol police van before it crashed into a Capitol police SUV, officials said. The two suspects, who were considered armed and dangerous, ran out of the vehicle and hid inside the freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue before they were located and arrested.Capitol police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Cedae Hardy and 18-year-old Landrell Jordan. A gun and high-capacity magazine were seized, officials said.Hardy and Jordan have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a license, reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.
CBS News
Source: Carjacking suspect dies from apparent self-inflicted shooting after pursuit from Baltimore City into Baltimore Co.
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking and police pursuit that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon. A source tells WJZ the suspect died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. WJZ is at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments are blocked off as officers...
CBS News
'They took my baby': Baltimore County community mourns death of 10th-grade student to gun violence
BALTIMORE – A community is mourning the death of another Baltimore County teenager who was killed over the weekend to gun violence. The 15-year-old, a 10th-grade student at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was killed Saturday evening in a neighborhood off of Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill. Lamar Leslie-Allen...
CBS News
Inmate captured four days after escaping from Maryland correctional facility
An inmate who had escaped from a correctional facility in Sykesville, Maryland, last week was found and taken into custody, according to authorities. Jeremiah Ballard, 27, escaped last Thursday, officials with The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. He was located Monday at the Vista Garden Shopping...
CBS News
Suspect in murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, arrested in Harford County
Police have arrested a 26-year-old Andre Bailey in connection to the murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. Garrison was shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. An investigation identified Bailey as the suspect. On January 20, Bailey was arrested in Harford County and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility,...
CBS News
591K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.https://www.cbsnews.com/
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0