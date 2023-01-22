ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Josh Naylor says his 'Rock the baby' celebration wasn't aimed at Yankees' Gerrit Cole

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND — The "Who's Your Daddy?" chants might still be reverberating around the now empty, frozen Yankee Stadium. They were certainly loud enough to leave an impression.

Even if Josh Naylor, to whom those taunts were aimed, loved every second of it . But on Saturday, speaking at the club's Guards Fest in downtown Cleveland, he did want to clarify that the celebration that prompted such a strong reaction from Yankees fans wasn't actually directed toward any Yankee.

During Game 4 of the last year's American League Division Series against the Yankees , Naylor drilled a home run off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole that cut into New York's lead and made it a one-run game. As he neared second base, Naylor did a "rock the baby" celebration while yelling. It got the attention of the Yankees, and it really got the attention of Yankees fans. The Yankees went on to win Game 4, which forced a Game 5 in New York .

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

And Yankees fans were ready, as boos and chants rained down on Naylor throughout Game 5, which the Yankees won to end the Guardians' postseason run. But Naylor did clarify that none of it was directed toward the Yankees – it was solely for the Cleveland dugout.

"Maybe. I don’t know. It was a moment," Naylor said when asked if he regretted the celebration. "I was doing that all year, but probably not as aggressive as I did there. It was more so to get the guys fired up. I think the media made it look like I was doing it at him directly. I was doing it at the bench and I really wanted to fire up my guys because we were winning that series."

The Guardians viewed themselves as underdogs all year, which was a fair assessment on paper considering they weren't expected to challenge for the American League Central division and they certainly weren't expected to take the Yankees to the brink of elimination.

Facing Cole, one of the best pitchers in the game, and with a chance to close out the series, Naylor's emotions took off.

"That Yankees team is crazy phenomenal, man. They got unbelievable pitching, unbelievable hitting and it's just like a powerhouse team and if we were to beat them, I was just trying to get our guys fired up and get us that win, some way, somehow," Naylor said. "It is what it is. I did it. I was just trying to get the guys going a little bit and energize not only the crowd but the boys, and if we pulled out that win I don’t know if the story is what it is.

"It’s only the (story) it is because we lost. I don’t do anything to purposely do it at someone. It’s more for the boys to get them going and fired up."

Naylor added that it wasn't anything personal. Cleveland loved it. New York took it a different way.

"I love my teammates so much," Naylor said. "I want to see everyone happy and winning, and in those moments it’s an honor to face the Yankees in the playoffs and face such a great team, and if we beat them it would have been even crazier for us."

Triston McKenzie 'cannot wait' for next matchup with Yankees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hzpae_0kNMohol00
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie, right, looks in at New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) after striking out Judge in the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki, AP

Triston McKenzie, for example, absolutely loved it. When a question was being asked about it, as soon as the term "rock the baby" was mentioned, McKenzie smiled and said, "I'm so excited for this." He also referenced how Gleyber Torres did the celebration as the Yankees recorded the final out of the series.

"I don't care what anybody thinks," McKenzie said. "So, like, I recently had a kids camp and at nine in the morning … we're stretching out, we're doing stuff, and they're looking at me and they're rocking the baby going like, 'Yo, what was up with that?' And I'm like, that's crazy that you guys [the Yankees] won that game. You won the next game. Rock the baby at us and we're still in your heads rent free.

"So I think it's more just for me, it's like if we had that much of an impact on them and we lost, I can't wait for this year."

McKenzie then loudly clapped his hands and added, "I cannot wait."

Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow Ryan Lewis on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Josh Naylor says his 'Rock the baby' celebration wasn't aimed at Yankees' Gerrit Cole

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total

Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

759K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy