Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed Her Son's Name & It Has Such a Unique Tie to Her Daughter Stormi's Name

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After nearly a year of wondering, Kylie Jenner fans finally filled fans in on not only what she and her ex Travis Scott decided to name their son, but also some super sweet pics of the nearly one-year-old boy!

On Jan 21, the Kylie Baby and Kylie Skin founder shared a series of snapshots of her and her son, posting the photos with his name in the caption. It simply read, “AIRE 🤍.”

In the first photo, we see Aire and Jenner posing for a mirror selfie, with Aire looking adorable in some shark-patterned pajamas . Next, we get an adorable snapshot of Aire on the couch, followed by a film strip of Jenner holding her giggling son, both looking as happy as can be during a photoshoot. We then end the photo series with a super-cute pic of Aire looking off, with jam covered all over his face as the sun hits his cheeks.

Jenner and Scott were together on and off from 2017 to 2023, welcoming two children: a daughter named Stormi, 4, and their son Aire, who was born on Feb 2, 2022.

As many fans know, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott originally named their son Wolf , but decided against it because it didn’t quite fit their son’s personality (despite so many kids in Hollywood having that name!)

So onto his unique name, Aire actually represents “Lion of God,” and is pronounced exactly how it’s spelled “air.” Now, did you notice the link between his and Stormi’s names? If you didn’t, it’s totally fine because we’re here to tell you. It seems Jenner and Scott have a thing for the natural names, ones that represent the weather and the four elements. Honestly, that’s a pretty cool pattern, and we think it totally suits him!

