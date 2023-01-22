ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Siouxland elementary students win DOT’s annual “Name a Snowplow” contest

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two northeast Nebraska elementary students had the chance to name an official Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow. The winners were announced on Friday.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), the newly named snowplows visited Norfolk and Pender elementary schools to deliver the prizes to the contest winners, Carlos Martinez and Sloane Hoffman.

Missouri River Historical Development welcomes new members to committee, board

Martinez named one snowplow, “Snow Big Deal,” and Hoffman named the other snowplow, “Snow School Today.” The students received a prize box and a letter that congratulated them from former NDOT Director John Selmer.

“We are proud of the efforts and creativity shown by the winners of our contest and are happy to recognize them today,” said NDOT District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla, “We are also proud of their classmates and others who are here to support them. This is a fun way to get the students involved as well as bring attention to our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers at the NDOT, who give their best efforts to keep our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

The plows have been branded with their new monikers and the name of each snowplow can be found here .

