Cardinals can look to Jaguars for optimism in 2023

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are going through many changes in the NFL offseason. After a 4-13 2022 season with scores of injuries, seven consecutive losses to end the year, the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the resignation of general manager Steve Keim.

There is hope that they can turn things around quickly, although some wonder if that is possible.

A look at the Jacksonville Jaguars says that it is possible.

They were 3-14 in 2021, the worst team in the NFL. Urban Meyer was fired as head coach during the season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the draft, looked bad.

However, things turned around despite a mess and a coaching change.

Doug Pederson was hired as coach and he got things straightened out.

It took most of the season, though.

The Jaguars started the season 3-7 and lost five straight games at one point. After that, the wins piled up. They finished the regular season with five straight wins, winning six of their final seven games, and they won the AFC South, qualifying for the playoffs.

Then, they came back from a 27-0 deficit in the first round of the playoffs to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

The dream was over on Saturday with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, after being the worst team in the league, they got the right coach and their young quarterback improved. They made the playoffs.

If the Cardinals can hire the right coach and Kyler Murray can come back from the torn ACL and improve, perhaps 2023 won’t be as bad as it could be.

