UK weather: cold snap to continue after temperatures fall to almost -10C

By Robyn Vinter
 3 days ago
Cars in fog Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Temperatures plummeted to almost -10C in parts of the UK on Saturday night, as forecasters warned that the cold spell will continue into next week.

RAF Benson in Oxfordshire had the coldest temperatures in Britain overnight, recording -9.7C, while in Scotland, thermometers remained above zero.

A yellow weather warning for fog is in place for Monday, stretching from north Lincolnshire, across the east Midlands and down to London, with freezing fog expected to cause travel delays.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency extended a level 3 cold weather alert to Wednesday 25 January.

The alert, the second highest on the scale, advises the public to dress warmly, keep homes warm and keep an eye on at-risk friends and relatives. It also mobilises health services to take extra action to look after vulnerable patients and warns of delays to important deliveries.

However, reports of a “snow bomb” heading to the British Isles at the end of next week are likely to be exaggerated, the Met Office said.

Dan Stroud, a Met Office meteorologist, said predictions for the beginning of February are quite mild.

“We’re not expecting anything exceptionally severe at the moment as we move into the early part of February,” he said.

After the start of the week, the warmer temperatures experienced in Scotland will filter south, he said.

“We are expecting temperatures by the middle of the week to sort of be back to where they should be across the majority of the country.”

Those temperatures are likely to remain in place until the start of February, with some chance of overnight frost. The long-range forecast suggests it will get colder in the first week of February, he said, but “we’re not expecting anything significant at this point”.

Meanwhile, over the next couple of days, National Highways is advising road users to take extra care and to allow lots of time for journeys.

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as ice and snow and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.”

The British Veterinary Association has also advised that outdoor pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs should be well protected from snow, rain and cold winds, while dogs and cats should have access to a warm shelter indoors.

The association’s senior vice-president, Justine Shotton, said: “Consider a coat for older dogs or those with thin fur to keep them warm during walks and always wipe your dog’s paws and belly on returning home to remove any grit, as it can be toxic if ingested. Antifreeze is a huge hazard for cats, so keep an eye out for signs of poisoning such as vomiting, depression, lack of coordination, seizures and difficulty breathing.”

