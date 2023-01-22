ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals connections in Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsjnQ_0kNMnRgE00

The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with the final two games of the divisional round. Arizona Cardinals fans sadly do not get to see their team compete in the postseason after a 4-13 season that led to the head coach getting fired and the general manager stepping down.

However, they can see some former Cardinals players in the playoff games on Sunday.

The first game his between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Between the two teams, there are four former Cardinals players. See who they are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Bill DT Jordan Phillips

Phillips was released this past offseason after two disappointing, injury-filled seasons for him in Arizona. He has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022 for Buffalo.

Bills QB Matt Barkley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lG0XP_0kNMnRgE00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He was the Cardinals’ third-string quarterback in 2015.

Bengals CB Jalen Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUAaE_0kNMnRgE00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Davis appeared in a couple of games for the Cardinals in 2019. He has spent the last three seasons with the Bengals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL should be booed forever if it greedily goes after neutral-site conference championship games

The NFL isn’t above adjusting its postseason schedule to chase money. Two years ago, the playoff field was expanded to 14 teams to coincide with a 17-game regular season. The end result was a six-game Wild Card weekend that now expanded to Monday night — and two extra games for the teams that finished in second place in their respective conferences.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy