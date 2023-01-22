ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Former NFL player Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion in the name of 'predator control'

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Mama Cougar Defends Cubs From Attacking Black Bear, Runs Him Up A Tree

Man, there’s nothing better than watching a mama cougar in action (come on, get your mind out of the gutter.) Cougars are some of the most ferocious creatures on the planet. Checking in as the fourth largest wild cat species worldwide, males can reach almost 8 feet long (including tail) while females come in just under 7 feet. Males weight an average of 150 pounds with females around 120, which is pretty freaking big, especially when you take into account the razor sharp claws and fangs.
wearebuffalo.net

Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game

Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shares Post After Playoff Loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared a post praising him as a "true leader" following his team's elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22). "So proud of this man," Williams wrote along with a photo of Allen shared on...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
The Comeback

Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

Bambi Makes A Big Mistake, and Runs Straight Into A Tiger

In the wild, all bets are off when it comes to hunting within the animal kingdom. As humans, we can only imagine how terrifying it would be to suddenly come face-to-face with a beast as ferocious as a tiger. The African lion comes in second place to the tiger in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy