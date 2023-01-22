I stayed in a 187-square-foot tiny home near Disneyland for $92 a night, and I'd totally do it again

I stayed in a tiny home near Disneyland. Carly Caramanna

I'm a theme-park journalist who often visits Disneyland , but I didn't find a hotel for my last trip.

As an alternative, I booked a nearby 187-square-foot tiny home through Airbnb.

For $92 a night, it was surprisingly spacious and comfortable, and I'd book it again.

There aren't as many resorts near Disneyland as there are at Disney World. Disneyland Resort

I recently planned a trip to Disneyland before considering hotel prices.

My sister and I recently booked our transportation to Disneyland without selecting accommodations or looking at hotel prices first.

Unlike Disney World , Disneyland only has a few on-property resorts. While doing research, we discovered that even off-property rates for our desired dates were extremely high, with very basic motels priced around $300 a night.

When exploring alternative accommodation options, we discovered a tiny home on Airbnb .

We'd never stayed in anything like it before, but we were open to the idea if it would save us money. Plus, it had excellent reviews.

The house is located in Stanton, California. Carly Caramanna

The Airbnb was just 15 minutes from the theme park.

Since the focus of our trip was visiting Disneyland, we mostly selected the listing because it was only 15 minutes away. We also ended up visiting Knott's Berry Farm, another popular theme park , which was eight minutes away.

Although our check-in was scheduled for 3 p.m., we asked for an early arrival of 1 p.m. so we could visit the theme parks in the afternoon.

The house was located in a separate portion of a privately owned property. No keys were required, and we entered simply using a code that was emailed to us prior to arrival.

We didn't have to interact with the host unless we needed something or had questions.

We were impressed by the outdoor space. Carly Caramanna

We first noticed a private outdoor lounge and patio area.

Before entering, we discovered the property also had a private outdoor lounge and patio area.

It had plenty of seating, included shaded couches, and came with a grill. There were also string lights adorning the privacy fence, which added to the ambiance.

It was plenty big for two people. Carly Caramanna

The open floor plan was perfect for sharing the space.

The tiny home was set up with an open floor plan in a galley style (long and narrow). This made moving around the space easy for two people.

There was a full bathroom with a standard shower, kitchen, closet, dining space, couch, and bed.

It was very clean with a modern, simple feel. The entire place also felt brand new and well-maintained.

We had cabinets, a closet, and hooks for storage. Carly Caramanna

There was tons of room to store our things.

By the time I got there, I'd been traveling for over 10 days and had a large suitcase, a backpack, and another luggage piece.

Surprisingly, there was plenty of room to store our belongings .

There was also shelving up above if we needed additional space.

I was able to hang up my nicer clothes. Carly Caramanna

I didn't expect there to be a closet.

Given that it was a tiny home, I didn't expect to see an actual closet.

I was able to hang some of my clothes inside and the outside featured additional hooks to hold more items.

The table could fold down when it wasn't being used. Carly Caramanna

The house was designed with functionality in mind.

The house was clearly thoughtfully designed.

There were many pull-out drawers to store items. There was also a small fold-out table with chairs, which was the perfect space to enjoy a meal or get some work done.

I expected the furniture to be smaller in the tiny house. Carly Caramanna

I was surprised to see a standard-size couch.

I didn't expect much in terms of living space , but I was proven wrong yet again.

The built-in couch provided additional seating space or a place to store extra belongings.

Although we didn't need it, the couch also folded out into a bed that could sleep two more guests.

I prefer it to be cold when I'm sleeping. Carly Caramanna

I was pleasantly surprised by the intense air-conditioning.

I love sleeping with the air-conditioning running high and was concerned that the space would be hot.

But the central air-conditioning unit worked well beyond my expectations, which aided in getting a restful night's sleep.

There was a shower, sink, and toilet in the bathroom. Carly Caramanna

The bathroom was also spacious.

The bathroom was a surprise as it was much more spacious than I'd anticipated.

There was a hanging mirror, toilet, sink, and standard shower.

The storage options in the bathroom were plentiful. Carly Caramanna

The bathroom setup made getting ready easy.

The bathroom was set up with shelving space that made stowing our items easy.

The hanging mirror saved space and made putting on makeup and doing hair a simple process.

I had to get ready for a wedding on the final day of our stay, so I was relieved to find all these nice features.

The tiny house was very bright. Carly Caramanna

There was plenty of natural light.

With the blinds open, the tiny home felt bright and airy, with plenty of natural light coming in from several windows.

We didn't have a problem charging our electronics. Carly Caramanna

There were lots of outlets throughout.

There were plenty of outlets, which made charging all of our devices easy.

There was even one near the bed that I used to charge my phone and plug in my white-noise machine in the evenings.

We didn't need a full kitchen during our trip. Carly Caramanna

The kitchen area was small but fully functional.

The kitchen was one of the most impressive features of the tiny home. Although it was small, it made use of every bit of space, so it was functional and convenient.

There was a mini fridge, a microwave, plates and glassware, and a large farmhouse-style sink.

I was also surprised to see an air fryer , which would be perfect for easily reheating leftovers while traveling.

The coffee area was stocked with pods for the machine. Carly Caramanna

There was even a coffee bar.

The kitchen also featured a fully stocked coffee bar, which made mornings easier.

Two people can comfortably sleep in the bed. Carly Caramanna

The bed was very comfortable.

The house had a queen-sized bed with ultra-plush bedding and pillows.

I loved that there was a big television near the foot and blinds on the windows that we could use to block the light at any time of day.

After a long day in the parks , we were able to a good night's sleep.

We loved our experience in the tiny home. Carly Caramanna

It was perfect for two people, and I'd gladly stay there again.

The space is advertised as fitting four people, and my party of two was very comfortable throughout our stay.

We were able to store our stuff, get ready for the day, and move around the tiny home without getting in each other's way. The outdoor space was an added bonus, and although we didn't take advantage of it, I think it's a nice way to give guests even more space.

I also appreciated the attention to detail from the host, including a stocked coffee bar and comfortable bedding.

I loved how centrally located it was to our points of interest and would gladly stay there again when visiting Disneyland or Knott's Berry Farm.