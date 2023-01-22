A Dominican sailor reportedly survived more than 20 days lost at sea by mixing ketchup and seasonings: 'It was rough'

In this photo provided by Colombia's Navy press office, castaway Elvis Francois is attended by Colombian Navy members after he was rescued near the department of La Guajira, in the extreme north of Colombia, as he sits on board the merchant ship CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Colombian Navy press office via AP

A 47-year-old sailor survived nearly a month at sea with no food.

Elvis Francois was repairing his boat when the currents pushed it into the sea.

He said he ate ketchup and seasonings while waiting for help.

A 47-year-old sailor was reportedly able to survive more than 20 days lost in the Caribbean sea by consuming ketchup and other seasonings.

Elvis Francois, 47, of Dominica, said he was making repairs on his boat near St. Martin in December when the currents propelled it into the sea, The Associated Press reported. Due to losing his signal, he was not able to contact his loved ones, per the report.

One challenge Francois faced while at sea was trying to keep water out of his boat to prevent it from sinking, the outlet reported. Per NBC News , he said he also had no food aboard the vessel.

"It's just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat. Garlic powder, and Maggi," Francois said in a video, according to the report. "So, I mixed it up with some water."

The AP reported that the man collected rainwater on a cloth. At one point Francois reportedly tried to light a fire but failed.

The Colombian Navy was able to locate him by air 120 nautical miles northwest of La Guajira — located in the northeast part of Colombia — after he spent nearly a month of trying to stay alive. Officials who were on a plane saw a "help" message written on his boat, The AP and CNN reported.

As the outlets reported, Francois was picked up by a ship and was transported to Cartagena to receive media treatment. Officials told the AP that the sailor was healthy, however, he did lose some weight.

"Twenty-four days, no land, nobody to talk to. Don't know what to do, don't know where you are. It was rough," Francois added, per CNN. "At a certain time, I lose hope. I think about my family."