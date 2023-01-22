This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Having a baby is expensive. Long before the delivery itself, there are doctor visits, tests, scans, and more. After the delivery, a pediatrician needs to examine the newborn and follow its development. In between, there is the cost of delivery, which often includes a stay at the hospital for two days or longer. The overall cost depends on many factors, including where the childbirth takes place, and Nebraska is the most expensive state to have a child. (Of course, childbirth is just the beginning of expenses that span a child’s life, even well into adulthood. Here are the most expensive colleges in every state .)

The national average cost of childbirth without insurance is a staggering $18,865, based on data from Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker 2022. The cost of giving birth also depends on the type of birth, with cesarean births costing considerably more than vaginal births. And of course, insurance cuts the cost significantly. ( Here are 10 jobs that make parenting manageable .)

Based on data from Peterson-KFF published in Forbes , parents in Nebraska pay the highest out-of-pocket costs for childbirth, at $2,685, or 41% more than the national average. The cost for vaginal births is $2,670, the cost for C-sections is $2,718. For the 7.1% of the population who is uninsured in the state, those costs would be considerably higher.

It does not seem the high costs in Nebraska have improved maternal and infant health. In fact, there were 138 infant deaths in the state in 2020, or 5.7 deaths per 1,000 live births - the 22nd highest rate of the 45 states with data, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And there were 21 maternal deaths between 2018 and 2020, or 28.2 per 100,000 live births - the ninth highest rate of 29 states with data.

