Jalen Hurts compared to Michael Jordan after dominating win vs. Giants

The Eagles have their leader back -- and to head coach Nick Sirianni the impact of having Jalen Hurts under center is similar to another all-time great player.

"To have him out there is like -- I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having -- I shouldn't even go there -- it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni said. "He's your leader. He's your guy."

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss Hurts' big game in a victory over the New York Giants, a win that put Hurts and the Eagles one win away from going to the Super Bowl.

Plus, a breakdown of the defenses suffocating performance that helped put the game away from the very start.

