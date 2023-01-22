Update: Woman killed in 1st homicide of 2023 in Allentown shooting identified as North Whitehall resident

A 28-year-old woman was killed in a shooting early Sunday in east Allentown, authorities said.

Blessing Alida Taveras of North Whitehall Township, was pronounced dead at 5:25 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, according to the Lehigh County coroner’s office.

Taveras died on arrival at the hospital, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, who ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, he said.

Allentown police responded about 4:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Union Boulevard and found Taveras with a gunshot wound.

A short time later, police said, a 28-year-old man arrived by personal transport at an area hospital with a wound consistent with a gunshot to his leg. Police believe the injuries to both occurred at the same time.

Police did not release any information about who may have fired the shots, but said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Buglio said Sunday’s fatal shooting was the first homicide of 2023 in Allentown and Lehigh County. He said his office handled 19 homicides last year, including 10 in Allentown.

Besides police and the coroner’s office, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office and homicide task force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or 610-437-7753. Anonymous text tips can be sent through the Tip411 available on Allentown police’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Allentownpolice or at allentown.pa.gov/police.

This is a developing story.