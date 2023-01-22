Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities

ALERTS: A winter weather advisory has been issued for many communities across Northeast Ohio including Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, and Holmes Counties until 10 PM Sunday. The winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 PM for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties due to lingering lake-effect snow.

Widespread wet snow is likely throughout the day on Sunday. Periods of heavy snowfall will move across the area this afternoon into the evening. 1-inch per hour snowfall rates will accompany the heaviest bands, resulting in quick accumulations and poor visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling!!

Plan for around 2-4'' inches for most locations, but lake-effect snow will linger into Monday. So another 1-2'' will be possible in the Snowbelt on Monday resulting in 2 - 5'' in the primary Snowbelt. This is not a ton of snow but could be a nuisance or make travel difficult on Sunday and into Monday.

There is another system that could bring more wintry precipitation to the area by the middle of the week. I will be honest, there is still A LOT of uncertainty regarding this next system. The exact track and therefore precipitation type, totals and impacts are all uncertain. However, we are all watching this next system and will keep you posted with the latest information!

