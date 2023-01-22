ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities

By Katie McGraw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHZkv_0kNMmUMc00

ALERTS: A winter weather advisory has been issued for many communities across Northeast Ohio including Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, and Holmes Counties until 10 PM Sunday. The winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 PM for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties due to lingering lake-effect snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lMfG_0kNMmUMc00 WEWS

Widespread wet snow is likely throughout the day on Sunday. Periods of heavy snowfall will move across the area this afternoon into the evening. 1-inch per hour snowfall rates will accompany the heaviest bands, resulting in quick accumulations and poor visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47W5ae_0kNMmUMc00 WEWS

Plan for around 2-4'' inches for most locations, but lake-effect snow will linger into Monday. So another 1-2'' will be possible in the Snowbelt on Monday resulting in 2 - 5'' in the primary Snowbelt. This is not a ton of snow but could be a nuisance or make travel difficult on Sunday and into Monday.

There is another system that could bring more wintry precipitation to the area by the middle of the week. I will be honest, there is still A LOT of uncertainty regarding this next system. The exact track and therefore precipitation type, totals and impacts are all uncertain. However, we are all watching this next system and will keep you posted with the latest information!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 22

Joe and the Ho
3d ago

I advise you to panic and go buy every roll of toilet paper you can find.

Reply(8)
16
❤️ Skylar
3d ago

Let the fun begin!! Let's get this over with.. Looking kinda nasty out..

Reply(3)
7
Related
whbc.com

SNOW UPDATE: Advisories Still In Effect, Changeover Expected

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties. And an advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and most other northeast Ohio counties. AccuWeather still calls for the...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Looking back at the Blizzard of 1978

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio was covered in snow on Wednesday morning, but on that day 45 years before, the Buckeye State was covered by a different kind of snowstorm- A deadly severe blizzard. In January and February of 1978, a series of three storms covered the northwest...
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
CLEVELAND, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 24, 2023

A precipitation free day today, but we still are looking at a mess for midweek starting after midnight tonight. A good winter storm is set to move through the eastern corn belt, and will drop measurable snow over almost all of Ohio. Today, clouds may allow some sun to break, through, but clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening. Shortly after midnight, snow starts to work itno SW Ohio, and moisture continues to spread north and east over the rest of the state through the overnight and Thursday. We expect 100% coverage on precipitation. The low tracks from just south of Cincinnati to just south of Cleveland. We expect all snow from I-70 north, and snow potentially mixing with rain south of I-70. The best potential for rain to mix in will be in south central Ohio. We are leaving snow totals at 2″-6″ but also think we are looking for some 8″ plus totals in a few areas. The good news is that while precipitation looks to be steady, it is not overly heavy at any given point in time and we also do not see winds ramp up until most of the precipitation is done. Winds start to increase overnight Wednesday night, and will be gusty though Thursday, creating some blowing and drifting. Additional flurry activity is likely on Thursday. The map below shows precipitation potential from midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow night.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

More Snow Coming, Advisories Issued for Sleet

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter weather advisories are up for the entire area from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon. AccuWeather says snow will develop in time for Wednesday morning’s commute. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on Canton’s Morning News says it could initially fall heavily, at...
CANTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect

Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
NBC4 Columbus

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
akronschools.com

APS Closure Alert

CLOSURE ALERT: Akron Public Schools will be closed today, January 25, 2023, due to weather conditions. Please continue to check our website and social media for further updates. *Please note that STEM High School and AECHS must follow The University of Akron closing protocols.
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy