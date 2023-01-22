ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
FOX43.com

Customs agents seize $200,000 in illicit currency from New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $200,000 in unreported currency from a New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday night. While conducting outbound enforcement on a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany en route to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, CBP officers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Doctor Who Ran Opiate 'Pill Mill' Gets Sentenced

A suburban Philadelphia physician will spend two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for running a "pill mill" through his Chester County office, authorities say. Dr. Yutong Zhang, 64, of Berwyn, pleaded guilty last February to four counts of distributing oxycodone outside of the usual...
BERWYN, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy