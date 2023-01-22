Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Customs agents seize $200,000 in illicit currency from New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $200,000 in unreported currency from a New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday night. While conducting outbound enforcement on a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany en route to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, CBP officers...
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Family creates fundraiser for funeral of N.J. man shot to death by police
A man shot to death by a police officer Sunday is being remembered by relatives as “the glue to our family.”. The family of Daniel E. Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, has created a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral expenses. Police responded to a 911 call at...
Family Raises Money For South Jersey Man Shot By Police
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
Pleasantville woman’s conviction overturned in deadly stabbing of Atlantic City couple
A Pleasantville woman’s conviction in the deadly 2018 stabbing of an Atlantic City couple was overturned last week when an appellate panel ruled her Miranda rights were violated. Rollie Ellis, now 33, pleaded guilty in January 2020, after a judge denied the defense’s motion to suppress her confession in...
Kids Strangled, Burned, Tortured By Cruel DelCo Aunt: DA
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced. Anais Munoz — who was...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement
Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
Man Who Stalked VIctim, Plotted To Kill Witness, Gets 55 Years In State Prison
A man who stalked his murder victim and plotted to kill a witness has been sentenced to 55 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, previously pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and stalking, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The sentence was...
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
Man shot while inside Germantown apartment
A man was shot while inside a Germantown apartment. Police say the gunshot came from outside.
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
Princeton police: Man poses as member of Mexican drug cartel, scams resident out of $2,500
A resident was scammed out of $2,500 by a man posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel, according to the Princeton Police Department. The victim, who reported the incident Jan. 12, said the caller told her that he had her daughter in his custody and demanded a monetary payment to release her, police said.
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
Chesco Doctor Who Ran Opiate 'Pill Mill' Gets Sentenced
A suburban Philadelphia physician will spend two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for running a "pill mill" through his Chester County office, authorities say. Dr. Yutong Zhang, 64, of Berwyn, pleaded guilty last February to four counts of distributing oxycodone outside of the usual...
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
