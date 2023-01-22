Read full article on original website
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second yearJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger location opens Thursday in Woodstock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Weather watching: Athens, NE Ga deal with thunderstorms, gusty winds
We are weather watching this morning: there is the chance of thunderstorms and even the small risk of a tornado for much of northeast Georgia through midday day, and a wind advisory in effect through midnight tonight. From WSB TV…. Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy...
Gwinnett County Airport will undergo $17M redevelopment
A new company will take over operations of the north side of the airport.
New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth, have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023
ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
The Walmart in Vine City will reopen
ATLANTA — A Walmart store in Vine City that was temporarily closed will reopen, Atlanta city officials confirmed Monday night. The store is at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he worked directly with Walmart on the...
Over 100 miles of express lanes to be added to metro Atlanta interstate highways in next decade
Metro Atlanta will add over 100 miles of new toll lanes over the next decade. The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) is overseeing the new express lanes. With traffic back close to pre-pandemic levels, it’s only expected to get worse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
flagpole.com
ACC Commissioners Will Vote on Georgia Square Mall Redevelopment Plan Next Month
Approval for the redevelopment of Georgia Square Mall appears likely after Athens-Clarke County commissioners praised the massive project at their Jan. 17 agenda-setting meeting. The $426 million plan submitted by companies associated with Atlanta-based Hendon Properties, which owns a number of malls around the Southeast, calls for demolishing two wings...
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in Winter
We’ve visited Duke’s Creek Falls near Helen, GA, in all seasons. And there’s no doubt in our mind which season is the best for a visit. Read on to learn more. For an extended post with videos, more photos and visit tips, click over to OurTravelCafe.com (which includes links with advertising where the website or author may receive payments.)
appenmedia.com
Cost for Wills Park facility climbs by 23 percent
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously to approve a change order that will raise the cost of constructing the new Wills Park maintenance facility by 23 percent over its originally approved contract. The building was part of a list of projects listed for funding in a...
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
fox5atlanta.com
Housing scam suspect nabbed in Oconee County reverse sting operation
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Colbert woman was arrested on theft charges during an undercover reverse sting operation Tuesday night. Watkinsville Police set up the sting on Bond Drive for 38-year-old Lakeena Wilson. Police said she attempted to a scam a citizen by offering to rent out a vacation home...
