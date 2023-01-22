ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Second metro Atlanta Whataburger location opens Thursday in Woodstock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
WOODSTOCK, GA
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023

ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Walmart in Vine City will reopen

ATLANTA — A Walmart store in Vine City that was temporarily closed will reopen, Atlanta city officials confirmed Monday night. The store is at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he worked directly with Walmart on the...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

ACC Commissioners Will Vote on Georgia Square Mall Redevelopment Plan Next Month

Approval for the redevelopment of Georgia Square Mall appears likely after Athens-Clarke County commissioners praised the massive project at their Jan. 17 agenda-setting meeting. The $426 million plan submitted by companies associated with Atlanta-based Hendon Properties, which owns a number of malls around the Southeast, calls for demolishing two wings...
ATHENS, GA
appenmedia.com

Cost for Wills Park facility climbs by 23 percent

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously to approve a change order that will raise the cost of constructing the new Wills Park maintenance facility by 23 percent over its originally approved contract. The building was part of a list of projects listed for funding in a...
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Housing scam suspect nabbed in Oconee County reverse sting operation

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Colbert woman was arrested on theft charges during an undercover reverse sting operation Tuesday night. Watkinsville Police set up the sting on Bond Drive for 38-year-old Lakeena Wilson. Police said she attempted to a scam a citizen by offering to rent out a vacation home...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

