Marathon County, WI

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Jan. 23

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Serve a Meal. The Adult Day Services program at North Central Health Care seeks help with prepping, cooking and serving lunch one day during the week. Contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.

Provide Meaningful Support to Women and Families. A compassionate first point of contact for victims of violence is essential to their healing. As a hospital victim advocate, you will accompany victims at the hospital emergency room and/or police department, provide compassionate emotional support, and connect them to appropriate community resources. Must be 18+ years old; training provided. For more information, contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org.

Kitchen Help Needed. Help package meals for seniors – no cooking required. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Aspirus Hospital Kitchen. Visit wamobilemeals.com/volunteer to sign up.

Drivers Needed. Habitat for Humanity seeks drivers to pick up donations in the greater Wausau area. Volunteers will be responsible for loading and securing donations from the donor’s location (at ground level and outside the home) and unloading donations at the Habitat for Humanity store location. Training will be provided. Authorization to review driving record required. Contact Kathy at store@habitatwausau.org to apply.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Pass on Gently-Used Toddler Pants. Marathon County Head Start is in need of boys and girls pants and new underwear sizes 4T-6 for kids in toilet training. Contact Angie at 715-318-6923, ext. 210, or Angievisgar@mccdahs.org to donate.

Adult Hats and Mittens Needed. Marshfield Medical Center – Weston seeks cold-weather hats and mittens for its patients. Drop off donations with the volunteer at Door 4. Include your name and address, so they can thank you for your donation.

Kids and Baby Items Needed. The United Way’s Rebecca’s Closet provides new and gently used clothing for children. The following items are needed at this time: Boppy pillows, strollers, baby baths and towels, boys shoes (sizes 2-8), and girls shoes (sizes 12-4). Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau, during business hours. Call 715-848-2927 with questions or to learn more about United Way community closets.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

