wfxrtv.com
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas’ girlfriend.
WHSV
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was found in the New River Saturday. The woman was identified as 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Frazier, of Dublin. The medical examiner’s office concluded that Frazier’s cause of death was a homicide...
WSLS
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting at Leehy Manor Apartments in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have released more information on an officer-involved shooting that they say happened in Southwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning. Roanoke Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW and found a man outside on a sidewalk. Authorities said the officer...
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue. Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
Goodview vehicle crash leaves three hospitalized
GOODVIEW, Va. (WFXR) — The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department has reported three people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Goodview on January 23. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, emergency responders and firefighters arrived on the scene and found two people trapped in one vehicle at Meador Road. Firefighters...
Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
WSET
Fire in Henry County under investigation
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Chief William Martin said fire crews got a call around 10:30 p.m. for a laundry room fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County. Martin said guards attempted to put out the fire but couldn't put it out but were...
WBTM
One person injured in Danville House Fire
One person was injured in a Danville house fire on Tuesday night. The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 226 Central St. at 11:41. When crews arrived they discovered moderate smoke conditions at the front door and noted all residents were out of the home. They then made entry into the home and quickly extinguished the fire.
pmg-va.com
Drug Task force makes arrest
On January 10, 2023, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF) which consists of (Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police), the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) inside the County of Bedford. The traffic stop yielded approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer. The driver of the vehicle who was identified as Philip Edward Harless of Vinton, VA was charged and is currently being held for possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.
wfxrtv.com
Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Pulaski County cleared
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says the scene of this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on I-81S in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 98 mile marker, and as of 10:17 a.m., traffic is backed up for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at the Leehy Manor apartments in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. About 7:19 a.m. January 25, 2023, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW....
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
Mount Airy News
Woman accused of attempted murder
STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him. She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck
A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
